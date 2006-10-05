Experience: 4+ year of commercial software development, 8+ years of programming

-----------------------------------------------

Certifications:

C++ Fundamentals on Brainbench.com

5/2006

Dynamic HTML on Brainbench.com

5/2006

Visual C++ on Brainbench.com

5/2006

Windows Application Program Interface on Brainbench.com

5/2006

C++ on Brainbench.com

5/2006

C on Brainbench.com

5/2006

-----------------------------------------------

Skills & Qualifications:

Win32 base API (synchronization, security, etc)

Advanced level, 3-5 years

MFC

Intermediate level, 3-5 years

OLE/COM

Advanced level, 3-5 years

MS WebBrowser (COM-object)

Advanced level, 2 years

GDI

Intermediate level, 3-5 years

Active Script

Intermediate level, 2 years

WinSock

Advanced level, 3-5 years

MS Speech, MS Agent, WinAudio, OpenGL, DirectDraw, GDI+

Intermediate level, 2 years

.NET (Managed C++, C#)

Intermediate level,

-----------------------------------------------

Additional Information:

I`m good in multithreading synchronization and

client-server architecture and have strong OLE/COM

programming skills.

I always aspire to make effective, reliable and

universal code. Each task I try to perfect, this is

my distinguishing feature.