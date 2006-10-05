Experience: 4+ year of commercial software development, 8+ years of programming
-----------------------------------------------
Certifications:
C++ Fundamentals on Brainbench.com
5/2006
Dynamic HTML on Brainbench.com
5/2006
Visual C++ on Brainbench.com
5/2006
Windows Application Program Interface on Brainbench.com
5/2006
C++ on Brainbench.com
5/2006
C on Brainbench.com
5/2006
-----------------------------------------------
Skills & Qualifications:
Win32 base API (synchronization, security, etc)
Advanced level, 3-5 years
MFC
Intermediate level, 3-5 years
OLE/COM
Advanced level, 3-5 years
MS WebBrowser (COM-object)
Advanced level, 2 years
GDI
Intermediate level, 3-5 years
Active Script
Intermediate level, 2 years
WinSock
Advanced level, 3-5 years
MS Speech, MS Agent, WinAudio, OpenGL, DirectDraw, GDI+
Intermediate level, 2 years
.NET (Managed C++, C#)
Intermediate level,
-----------------------------------------------
Additional Information:
I`m good in multithreading synchronization and
client-server architecture and have strong OLE/COM
programming skills.
I always aspire to make effective, reliable and
universal code. Each task I try to perfect, this is
my distinguishing feature.