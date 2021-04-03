Hello there!

I am Aisana. I am a student and currently live in Italy. I study Economics and Business at Bologna University. I speak fluently English and have proven experience of working as an English tutor online. I also speak well Russian and Italian.

I have 3 years of experience working as an English tutor. Also, I worked as a freelancer. I was writing for casino websites.

Here I am looking for gigs for dubbing texts in English. I have proven recordings of working for a Youtube channel as a narrator.

I hope you will find me as a valuable contributor to your work and I will do my best to live up to your expectations.