semais99

Айсана Семеева semais99

 
25 лет
4 года на фриланс-бирже
Была
4 года назад

Hello there!

I am Aisana. I am a student and currently live in Italy. I study Economics and Business at Bologna University. I speak fluently English and have proven experience of working as an English tutor online. I also speak well Russian and Italian. 

I have 3 years of experience working as an English tutor. Also, I worked as a freelancer. I was writing for casino websites. 

Here I am looking for gigs for dubbing texts in English. I have proven recordings of working for a Youtube channel as a narrator. 

I hope you will find me as a valuable contributor to your work and I will do my best to live up to your expectations. 