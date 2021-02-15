Опыт работы с веб приложениями, перевод текстов с английского на русский, русского на английский

Work experience:

Quality Assurance Engineer

webnauts.pro, Кривой Рог (web development)

* Tested and analyzed web-services: internet shopping, business card websites

* Tested different functional modules including Registration, Log in/Log out, Account Settings, Searching, Appointments, Projects, Favorites and etc.

* Tested implementations of social networking features: instant messaging, comments, contacts, news feeds, links to other social networks

* Executed regression, functionality, release acceptance, GUI, usability tests

* Took part at cross-browser (MSIE, Firefox, Chrome, Safari) and cross-platform (Windows, macOS) testing

* Tested privacy and security configurations

* Analyzed failures, made them reproducible, reported bugs via Jira management system

* Tested API end-points using Postman and Swagger

* Implemented Object-oriented approach to test design and development of test procedures (Test Cases)

* Analysis and control of GDPR implementation in Web services

Communications Specialist

Association4U, Киев (Non-profit organization)

Intern in Communications in the EU project "Support to the implementation of the EU Ukraine association agreement" with a short name "Association4U". (date January - March 2017 )

Duties:

* Assistance in the preparation workshops for representatives of The Committees of the

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

* writing short analytical articles of Implementation of the EU-Ukraine association

agreement

* translating articles into Ukrainian to English, into English to Ukrainian languages