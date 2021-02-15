Work experience:
Quality Assurance Engineerс 06.2020 по наст. время (8 месяцев)
webnauts.pro, Кривой Рог (web development)
* Tested and analyzed web-services: internet shopping, business card websites
* Tested different functional modules including Registration, Log in/Log out, Account Settings, Searching, Appointments, Projects, Favorites and etc.
* Tested implementations of social networking features: instant messaging, comments, contacts, news feeds, links to other social networks
* Executed regression, functionality, release acceptance, GUI, usability tests
* Took part at cross-browser (MSIE, Firefox, Chrome, Safari) and cross-platform (Windows, macOS) testing
* Tested privacy and security configurations
* Analyzed failures, made them reproducible, reported bugs via Jira management system
* Tested API end-points using Postman and Swagger
* Implemented Object-oriented approach to test design and development of test procedures (Test Cases)
* Analysis and control of GDPR implementation in Web services
Communications Specialistс 01.2017 по 03.2017 (2 месяца)
Association4U, Киев (Non-profit organization)
Intern in Communications in the EU project "Support to the implementation of the EU Ukraine association agreement" with a short name "Association4U". (date January - March 2017 )
Duties:
* Assistance in the preparation workshops for representatives of The Committees of the
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
* writing short analytical articles of Implementation of the EU-Ukraine association
agreement
* translating articles into Ukrainian to English, into English to Ukrainian languages