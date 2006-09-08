senya_sirius

• Testing:

- Manual testing of GUI and Web applications.

- Creation automation test scripts for functional and load testing using Test Complete, Web Application Stress Tool, SWExplorerAutomation, OpenSTA

- Writing unit tests using cppunit.

- Creation test documentation, such as Test Plan, test cases, checklists, testing reports, defect reports

- Testing application for Pocket PC.

• Programming languages and tools :

- Delphi 6.0

- SQL

- FoxPro 2.6

- 1С:Предприятие 7.7

• Internet technologies:

- DHTML, PHP, XML

• Databases:

- FoxPro, MS Access, Interbase, MySQL, MS SQL 2000

• Operating Systems:

- Windows 95/98/NT/2000/XP

- Linux

• Foreign languages:

- English – pre-intermediate

- Russian and Ukrainian –free