senya_sirius

Сергей Логвиненко senya_siriussenya_sirius
44 годаУкраина/Харьков
17 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
17 лет назад
• Testing:
- Manual testing of GUI and Web applications.
- Creation automation test scripts for functional and load testing using Test Complete, Web Application Stress Tool, SWExplorerAutomation, OpenSTA
- Writing unit tests using cppunit.
- Creation test documentation, such as Test Plan, test cases, checklists, testing reports, defect reports
- Testing application for Pocket PC.
• Programming languages and tools :
- Delphi 6.0
- SQL
- FoxPro 2.6
- 1С:Предприятие 7.7
• Internet technologies:
- DHTML, PHP, XML
• Databases:
- FoxPro, MS Access, Interbase, MySQL, MS SQL 2000
• Operating Systems:
- Windows 95/98/NT/2000/XP
- Linux
• Foreign languages:
- English – pre-intermediate
- Russian and Ukrainian –free