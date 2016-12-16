serge_serge

.net Developer

SUMMARY: Remote Freelance Programmer with 20+ years of IT experience, solidbackground in development of Web Forms and WinForms, Accounting, Trading, Financial,

Banking and other applications, object-oriented programming, relational data

base design, integration testing and unit testing, 15 years of .NET experience,

15 years of MS SQL server experience, 8 years of PL/SQL experience.SKILLS: C#.NET, VB.NET, .NET Framework1.0/1.1/2.0/3.5/4/4.5, Classic ASP, ASP.NET, MVC 3/4/5, Entity Framework, Nhibernate, LINQ,HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, Bootstrap, AJAX, JavaScript, jQuery, angular.js, XML, Web

API, WCF, RESTful, Web Services, WPF, WinForms, T-SQL, SQL Server

2000/2005/2008/2012/2014, MSMQ, Oracle 10g/11g, PL/SQL, SSRS, SSIS, SVN, TFS,

VSS, Git, Agile/Scrum.