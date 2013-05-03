sergeyv1986

QA tester, Тестировщик по qa engineer, Junior tester

Position:

Full-time QA/web apps manual testing (in Odessa City).

Education:

2004 - 2010 Odessa National Polytechnic University

Faculty: The Institute of Electromechanics and Energy Management.

Diploma in Energy Management

Additional education:

Short courses:

2012: Computer Academy "STEP". "Software Testing and QA"

Languages:

1. English (basic);

2. Russian (native);

3. Ukrainian (native);

Knowledges/skills:

1. Databases:

-SQL/MySQL: language structure, data types, data processing (select, insert, update, delete, joined queries INNER JOIN, OUTER JOIN and sub-queries), data definition (create, drop, alter);

2. Operating Systems:

2.1 Windows:

• Domains/Active Directory;

• Basic administration from console (netstat, ipconfig, nslookup, ping, traceroute, etc);

• Hosts file;

• File systems (NTFS/FAT);

• Windows Services;

• Network setup;

• Knowledge of visual elements of Windows UI (scroll bars, toolbars, context menus, etc)

• Windows Registry. Purpose and structure. Regedit tool;

2.2 Linux (beginner level).

Basic files/directory management from console (create/copy/move/delete files/directories, view files in console), basic processes management;

3. QA theory: methodology, process, types of testing, software life cycles, defects life cycles.

4. Programming languages:

• Java (basic knowledge of JVM, Java classes/Jars, language key elements);

5. Markup / programming languages:

• HTML (block elements, inline elements, work with tables, frames, absolute and relative addresses, text, anchors, images, lists);

• XML (tags, attributes, text nodes);

6. Utilities

• Bugzilla (fundamentails – bugs creation, finding bugs, bug life cycle management);

• SVN (basic level - working with svn commands checkout/update/status/commit), TortoiseSVN (fundamentals);

• WM Ware (fundamentals);

• HP Quick Test Pro (an overview of the functionality, sample test scenarios);

• HP LoadRunner (an overview of the functionality);

• MS Project (introductory level);

• HP Quality Center (introductory level);

• MS Office;

Personal characteristics: Responsibility, motivation, punctuality, discipline, communicability.