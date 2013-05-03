sergeyv1986

Position:
Full-time QA/web apps manual testing (in Odessa City).
Education:
2004 - 2010 Odessa National Polytechnic University
Faculty: The Institute of Electromechanics and Energy Management.
Diploma in Energy Management
Additional education:
Short courses:
2012: Computer Academy "STEP". "Software Testing and QA"
Languages:
1. English (basic);
2. Russian (native);
3. Ukrainian (native);
Knowledges/skills:
1. Databases:
-SQL/MySQL: language structure, data types, data processing (select, insert, update, delete, joined queries INNER JOIN, OUTER JOIN and sub-queries), data definition (create, drop, alter);
2. Operating Systems:
2.1 Windows:
• Domains/Active Directory;
• Basic administration from console (netstat, ipconfig, nslookup, ping, traceroute, etc);
• Hosts file;
• File systems (NTFS/FAT);
• Windows Services;
• Network setup;
• Knowledge of visual elements of Windows UI (scroll bars, toolbars, context menus, etc)
• Windows Registry. Purpose and structure. Regedit tool;
2.2 Linux (beginner level).
Basic files/directory management from console (create/copy/move/delete files/directories, view files in console), basic processes management;
3. QA theory: methodology, process, types of testing, software life cycles, defects life cycles.
4. Programming languages:
• Java (basic knowledge of JVM, Java classes/Jars, language key elements);
5. Markup / programming languages:
• HTML (block elements, inline elements, work with tables, frames, absolute and relative addresses, text, anchors, images, lists);
• XML (tags, attributes, text nodes);
6. Utilities
• Bugzilla (fundamentails – bugs creation, finding bugs, bug life cycle management);
• SVN (basic level - working with svn commands checkout/update/status/commit), TortoiseSVN (fundamentals);
• WM Ware (fundamentals);
• HP Quick Test Pro (an overview of the functionality, sample test scenarios);
• HP LoadRunner (an overview of the functionality);
• MS Project (introductory level);
• HP Quality Center (introductory level);
• MS Office;
Personal characteristics: Responsibility, motivation, punctuality, discipline, communicability.