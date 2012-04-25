Education
2000–2005 Ukarine, Donetsk, Institute of Artificial Intelligence. Software development of the automated systems.
Languages
Russian, Ukrainian, Eiglish (technical)
Experience & Skills
Programming languages:
– PHP
– JavaScript
Marckup languages:
– HTML
– DHTML
Technologies:
– CSS
– XML
– DOM
– AJAX
– MySQL
Tools, libraries, frameworks:
– Smarty
– HTMLQuikForms
– Prototype.js
– Xajax
– JQuery
– Zend Framework
– PHPMailer
CMS systems:
– Drupal
– Joomla
- WordPress
Have an experience with CVS, SVN;
experience in integration of web-applications with online payment systems (PayPal, Authorize.net, Cardia, Worldpay).
Work samples:
http://animalscollective.com.ua