Education

2000–2005 Ukarine, Donetsk, Institute of Artificial Intelligence. Software development of the automated systems.

Languages

Russian, Ukrainian, Eiglish (technical)

Experience & Skills

Programming languages:

– PHP

– JavaScript

Marckup languages:

– HTML

– DHTML

Technologies:

– CSS

– XML

– DOM

– AJAX

– MySQL

Tools, libraries, frameworks:

– Smarty

– HTMLQuikForms

– Prototype.js

– Xajax

– JQuery

– Zend Framework

– PHPMailer

CMS systems:

– Drupal

– Joomla

- WordPress

Have an experience with CVS, SVN;

experience in integration of web-applications with online payment systems (PayPal, Authorize.net, Cardia, Worldpay).

Work samples:

http://brandnews.ua

http://realtyit.ru

http://spf-fish.ru

http://reeltalent.org

http://animalscollective.com.ua

http://brandstell.com

http://netprofit.ua

http://kinocoffee.dn.ua

http://interfilm.in.ua

http://vesdrob.com.ua

http://www.escortsprofessional.com