Программист C++, C#, Cg (Shader programmer)

Языки программирования: С#, C++, Cg (Shader programmer)

Tools:

Visual Studio (strong).

Unity (expert),

Mono Develop (expert),

Portfolio - https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rvrdor24j3x1gh7/AACvEwftatAm1MrGNJMQUonUa?dl=0

Experience

04.2016 – Current

Company: Baa-lamb Software

Main Projects: Baa-lamb

My Role: C# programmer.

Tools and Technologies: Visual Studio.

Project Team: 2 of people on the team.

Assignment Duration: 2 months.

06.2014 – Current

Company: Scary Forest Tales

Main Projects: Way of the brave troll

My Role: C# programmer, Idea, Shader programmer.

Tools and Technologies: Unity, Mono Develop, Visual Studio.

Project Team: 2 of people on the team.

Assignment Duration: 22 months

09.2015 – 12.2015

Company: Freelance

Main Projects: Online-fantasy game (S.M. Status)

My Role: C++ programmer.

Tools and Technologies: Unreal 4, Visual Studio.

Project Team: 7 of people on the team.

Assignment Duration: 3 months

11.2015 – 04.2016

Company: Scary Forest Tales

Main Projects: A naive Frog

My Role: C# programmer, Idea, Shader programmer.

Tools and Technologies: Unity, Mono Develop.

Project Team: 2 of people on the team

Assignment Duration: 5 months

Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ScaryForestTales.ANaiveFrog