Специализация: программист
Языки программирования: С#, C++, Cg (Shader programmer)
Tools:
Visual Studio (strong).
Unity (expert),
Mono Develop (expert),
Portfolio - https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rvrdor24j3x1gh7/AACvEwftatAm1MrGNJMQUonUa?dl=0
Experience
04.2016 – Current
Company: Baa-lamb Software
Main Projects: Baa-lamb
My Role: C# programmer.
Tools and Technologies: Visual Studio.
Project Team: 2 of people on the team.
Assignment Duration: 2 months.
06.2014 – Current
Company: Scary Forest Tales
Main Projects: Way of the brave troll
My Role: C# programmer, Idea, Shader programmer.
Tools and Technologies: Unity, Mono Develop, Visual Studio.
Project Team: 2 of people on the team.
Assignment Duration: 22 months
09.2015 – 12.2015
Company: Freelance
Main Projects: Online-fantasy game (S.M. Status)
My Role: C++ programmer.
Tools and Technologies: Unreal 4, Visual Studio.
Project Team: 7 of people on the team.
Assignment Duration: 3 months
11.2015 – 04.2016
Company: Scary Forest Tales
Main Projects: A naive Frog
My Role: C# programmer, Idea, Shader programmer.
Tools and Technologies: Unity, Mono Develop.
Project Team: 2 of people on the team
Assignment Duration: 5 months
Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ScaryForestTales.ANaiveFrog