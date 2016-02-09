Computer skills:
- Programming languages: JavaScript(ES5), HTML5&CSS3, SQL, Object Pascal, C++;
- Graphic Packages (2D&3D): SolidWorks, CATIA, AutoCAD(AutoLISP), Компас;
- Programming technologies and libraries: JQuery, JQuery UI, JQueryMobile, Git, SVN, SASS, LESS, Gulp.js, Grunt.js, Bootstrap, Foundation, 960 Grid, Underscore.js, AJAX, JSON, npm, bower, Node.js, Express.js, Require.js, Angular.js;
- client-side program (my task for graduate from pre-production): https://github.com/YuliiaPanova/WheatherApp.git;
- email templates: https://github.com/YuliiaPanova/Email-templates.git;
- markup one page : https://github.com/YuliiaPanova/-HEBA-Germany-MARKUP
- markup for conference: https://github.com/YuliiaPanova/Landing-page-for-Conference.git.
Skype: sheila_131313
Email: [email protected]
