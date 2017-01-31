LinkedIn profile: http://ua.linkedin.com/in/buchenko
Objective:
Become a part of highly-experienced team and improve my knowledge as a .NET or PHP developer.
Technical summary:
Operating Systems: Windows (XP, 7, 2003, 2008, Active Directory, Terminal Server etc.).
Programming skills:
- PHP, JavaScript;
- C#;
- .NET Framework 4.0: WinForms, ADO.NET, Multithreading, WCF, WPF, LINQ, ASP.NET, Network Programming;
- Basic: C/C++ (WinAPI), Java, Design Patterns;
- 1C v7.7.
Data Bases: MS SQL, MySQL, Oracle.
Other technologies: XHTML+CSS, XML, T-SQL, UML, TortoiseSVN.
Training projects on c# : Task Manager, Chat, Tetris, Lucky_beggar, Scheduler, Explorer, Warehouse, ImageEditor and more (https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ud8dh83cqsz2nvp/wBxb7b38Qp/portfolio.rar).
Work experience:
Private businessman (IT-consultant, developer PHP and 1С:Enterprise, system administrator), Ukraine (May 2007 – nowadays).
Position– IT-consultant (May 2007– nowadays)
Responsibilities include:
• php web development on
• Programming of 1C-language
• supporting of end-user systems
• preparing documentation of software
• design of software interface
• IT- and marketing consulting
• description business-processes
• statement of problems
• training of users
• administration of Windows (XP, 7, 2003, 2008, Active Directory, Terminal Server etc.).
PHP: http://www.dragonavto.com.ua , http://mamberem.ru , http://technov.ru , http://ikramarket.ru , http://www.technopage.ru , http://erkon-beton.ru , http://www.terraflirt.com .
LLC Iren-Agronaturprodukt (2006 – 2007)
OJSC NIISL (2004 – 2006)
LLC Computer academy the STEP (2003 – 2004)
LLC Ukrmasheksport (2001 – 2004)
JV Petreks (2000 – 2001)
Position– IT-specialist
Responsibilities include:
• Programming of 1C-language
• supporting of end-user systems
• preparing documentation of software
• design of software interface
• statement of problems
• training of users
• administration of Windows (98, NT4, Win2k, WinServer 2k, Active Directory, Terminal Server etc.).
Education:
• 1992 — 1998 – The Odessa national polytechnical university, Odessa, Ukraine
Specialty - Information-measuring systems, specialist
• 2010 — 2012 – Computer Academy “Step”
Specialty – Software development.
Additional courses:
• CCNA Exploration: Network Fundamentals,
• CCNA Discovery: Networking for Home and Small Businesses.
• Educational center "Lustdorf", economy and business faculty, Odessa, Ukraine.
Languages:
Russian – native language, Ukrainian – native language, English – pre-Intermediate level;
Personal qualities:
Team spirit, honest and sociable, attentive, rapid ability to learn, punctual, permanency, industrious.
Hobbies:
Among my interests I can name playing chess and reading books.
Other skills & occupations:
• MS Visio, MS Project – good;
• Accounting – perfectly;
• CorelDraw, Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator – basic;
• Driving license category “B”;
• Foreign passport;
• Evidence of an individual entrepreneur.