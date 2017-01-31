PHP, Yii, JavaScript, MySQL;

Objective:

Become a part of highly-experienced team and improve my knowledge as a .NET or PHP developer.

Technical summary:

Operating Systems: Windows (XP, 7, 2003, 2008, Active Directory, Terminal Server etc.).

Programming skills:

- PHP, JavaScript;

- C#;

- .NET Framework 4.0: WinForms, ADO.NET, Multithreading, WCF, WPF, LINQ, ASP.NET, Network Programming;

- Basic: C/C++ (WinAPI), Java, Design Patterns;

- 1C v7.7.

Data Bases: MS SQL, MySQL, Oracle.

Other technologies: XHTML+CSS, XML, T-SQL, UML, TortoiseSVN.

Training projects on c# : Task Manager, Chat, Tetris, Lucky_beggar, Scheduler, Explorer, Warehouse, ImageEditor and more (https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ud8dh83cqsz2nvp/wBxb7b38Qp/portfolio.rar).

Work experience:

Private businessman (IT-consultant, developer PHP and 1С:Enterprise, system administrator), Ukraine (May 2007 – nowadays).

Position– IT-consultant (May 2007– nowadays)

Responsibilities include:

• php web development on

• Programming of 1C-language

• supporting of end-user systems

• preparing documentation of software

• design of software interface

• IT- and marketing consulting

• description business-processes

• statement of problems

• training of users

• administration of Windows (XP, 7, 2003, 2008, Active Directory, Terminal Server etc.).

PHP: http://www.dragonavto.com.ua , http://mamberem.ru , http://technov.ru , http://ikramarket.ru , http://www.technopage.ru , http://erkon-beton.ru , http://www.terraflirt.com .

LLC Iren-Agronaturprodukt (2006 – 2007)

OJSC NIISL (2004 – 2006)

LLC Computer academy the STEP (2003 – 2004)

LLC Ukrmasheksport (2001 – 2004)

JV Petreks (2000 – 2001)

Position– IT-specialist

Responsibilities include:

• Programming of 1C-language

• supporting of end-user systems

• preparing documentation of software

• design of software interface

• statement of problems

• training of users

• administration of Windows (98, NT4, Win2k, WinServer 2k, Active Directory, Terminal Server etc.).

Education:

• 1992 — 1998 – The Odessa national polytechnical university, Odessa, Ukraine

Specialty - Information-measuring systems, specialist

• 2010 — 2012 – Computer Academy “Step”

Specialty – Software development.

Additional courses:

• CCNA Exploration: Network Fundamentals,

• CCNA Discovery: Networking for Home and Small Businesses.

• Educational center "Lustdorf", economy and business faculty, Odessa, Ukraine.

Languages:

Russian – native language, Ukrainian – native language, English – pre-Intermediate level;

Personal qualities:

Team spirit, honest and sociable, attentive, rapid ability to learn, punctual, permanency, industrious.

Hobbies:

Among my interests I can name playing chess and reading books.

Other skills & occupations:

• MS Visio, MS Project – good;

• Accounting – perfectly;

• CorelDraw, Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator – basic;

• Driving license category “B”;

• Foreign passport;

• Evidence of an individual entrepreneur.