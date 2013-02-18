Highly motivated,results oriented linguist seeks Position of Interpreter

INNA W. BYKOVA

D.O.B. December 8, 1986

Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine

+380937105232

[email protected]

A many-sided, highly motivated and results oriented linguist seeks the Challenging Position of Interpreter, processing Translation from Russian to English and vice versa, following established rules and realia-into-realia translating tendencies pertaining to factors such as word meanings, sentence structure, grammar, punctuation, stylistic varieties and so on. With more than six years experience and enough diverse track record is capable to provide optimal interpretation support in technical scientific research texts and prose and poetic pieces for the other part. Effective oral and written communication and presentation skills in both Russian and English are ensured.

Education

2004 - 2009

Oles Honchar Dnipropetrovsk National University, Ukrainian and Foreign Languages and Arts Faculty; Language and Literature (English), Dnipropetrovsk.

1994 - 2004

Secondary Specialized English Language School 9, English Language, Dnipropetrovsk.

with honors, gold medal awarded

Working Experience

Technical translator Dec 2012 - Present

"Demix" Ltd. (trading and industrial company)

• Translation of instructions and manuals of forklift, machinery, and electrical equipment; financial, commercial agreements

• Bilingual translation support at meetings and negotiations

Translator Jan 2012 – Nov 2012

VENUS agency, Dnipropetrovsk (International Marriage Agency)

•Providing consecutive and oral simultaneous interpreting

•Guiding English-speaking foreigners

•Interworking with customers, workflow organization and implementation, preparation of financial statements

Translator Jul 2011 – Dec 2011

Azbuka translation agency, Dnipropetrovsk (interpreting)

•Translation and interpretation of various subjects (juridical, medical, technical, economic, financial, fiction, etc.); translation from / to: English-Russian, English-Ukrainian, Russian-Ukrainian; correcting and text editing; official translation of documentation; notarial certification

•Interworking with customers, workflow organization and implementation, preparation of financial statements

Dispatch Feb 2011 – Jun 2011

INVENSOL company, Dnipropetrovsk * Jersey City, NJ, USA (* brokerage activities, online-auction member)

•Construction of the buyers, drivers and bidders communication system

•Tracking the movement of goods

•Preparation of the accompanying documents

Video-streaming operator, matchmaker / dreamaker Aug 2010 – Jan 2011

Orchid Agency, Dnipropetrovsk (International Marriage Agency)

•Interworking with the client

•Preparing and implementing presentations

•Providing written translation of the correspondence

•Providing consecutive and oral simultaneous interpreting

•Setting the video

English teacher Aug 2009 – Jul 2010

Dnipropetrovsk Law School (education)

•Applied both traditional and innovative teaching techniques, using local and foreign text-books (Oxford, Longman, Cambridge editions)

Free lance translator Sep 2008 – Jun 2009

Free lance (interpreting)

•Performed bilingual translation of international technical, medical, scientific research texts

•Realized translation of European periodical edition “International Epilepsy Research Conference Analyses of Epilepsy Resistant to Operative Treatment.” Volume 10, 08

•Accomplished experimental translation of English poetry of the 19th c.

Extracurricular English language teacher Sep 2005 – May 2007

State School 122, Dnipropetrovsk (education)

•Organization, management of individual and group work

•Elaboration of the curriculum

•Support of students’ interest and motivation to continue learning

Director’s assistant May 2005 – Aug 2009

India Ic Ve Dis Tic. Ltd. Sti. Izmir, Turkey (* sewing, import / export)

•Experience of technical, analytical document translation

•Maintenance of paperwork

•Bilingual translation (partially in Skype) and interpreting support (including simultaneous translation where necessary) at formal and informal interviews, meetings, negotiations

•Electronic correspondence provided

•Reception of foreign delegations

Skills and Qualifications:

•Provide oral and written translation from Russian to English and vice versa (technical, analytical, consecutive, simultaneous interpreting)

•Performing translation in the domain of science, technics, law, medicine, patents, literature, art

•Researched and processed tests, the English language teaching aids, student tests to British video and audio sources

•Researched and developed methodological, methodic recommendations to both teachers and students

•Provided calendar-case planning for teacher’s register, verified and monitored the process of its fulfillment

•Prepare and implement presentations

•Experienced with student age groups from 6 to 45

•Excellent skills in use of PC application programs

Professional skills and abilities:

•Responsible, with high-level working efficiency

•Capable to research, evaluate and analyze needed information, as required

•Disciplined and neat

Personal skills and abilities:

•Ability to establish efficient communication with new people

•Ingenuity, quick orientation in a challenging and dynamic situation

•Literacy

•Ability to work under stress

•Sense of humor

References Are Available On Request