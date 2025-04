silverhawk90

Java Developer (Spring Framework)

● Over 3 years in Java

● Over 2 year in Spring Framework (Hibernate)

● Over 2 year in MySQL

● Over 1 year in JDBC

● Over 1 year in Oracle SQL

● 6 months was the leader of team

● Strong familiarity with RESTful designprinciples

● Experience in Front-End programming(Swing, JavaFX)

● Experience in Linux/UNIX systemadministration

● Experience with Amazon Web Services

● Active IT field technologies: Spring Framework 4, Java 8 with Lambda andStreams API, Rest/SOAP Web Services, SpringBoot, Hibernate, Tomcat, Maven, Redis,MySQL, SVN, Git, Linux (preferred CentOS), JIRA

● Languages: Russian (native), English (Pre-intermediate+),Ukrainian (native)