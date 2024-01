Miheev Egor

Date of birth : 11.26.1999.

Adress: Berdsk.

Phone number : +7-953-858-28-17.

E-mail : [email protected].

Target : Employmentas a programmer-developer.

Education : HIC NSU(High Informatics college Novosibirsk State University) 4-rd year (Novosibirsk, Russkaya, 35).

Faculty: Programming in computer systems.

Skills: Knowledgeof English at an average technical level.

Knowledge of languages: Pascal, Delphi, C, C++ (initial level), C#, Delphi, Java, JavaScript, SQL, PHP.

Personal skills: Punctuality, politeness, honesty, Without bad habbits.