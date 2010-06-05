YAROSLAV OSTROVSKYY
ENGINEER-PROGRAMMER
EDUCATION
September 2003 – February 2009
National technical university of Ukraine “KPI”, Kyiv
“Institute of applied system analysis” department; Specialty: “System analysis”
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
November 2008 – Present
Solverlabs LLC., Kyiv
Engineer-Programmer
Development of web applications
September 2007 – November 2008
AdviseSoft LLC., Kyiv
Engineer-Programmer
Development and implementation of software product “Master-Leasing”.
October 2006 – June 2007
Engineer-programmer
Developed software with private entrepreneur.
PERSONAL SKILLS
- С++ Вuilder, Delphi, FireBird, MS SQL Server, Unit Testing – professional level;
- Took part in the commercial project with C#, ADO.NET;
- Visual C++, Java, – intermediate-basic level;
- PHP: CodeIgniter, JavaScript: YahooUI – basic level;
- IDE: MS Visual Studio 2005 – 2008, Eclipse SDK, BDS;
- CMS: Joomla;
- Tools: Visual Source Safe, SVN, ERWin, ReSharper, Visual Assist;
- MS Office – experienced user.
LANGUAGE SKILLS
- Russian – native
- Ukrainian – native
- English – read, speak, write - intermediate level.
PERSONAL QUALITIES
- quick learner, communicative;
- aim-oriented, consistent;
- great desire to develop myself in the professional area;
- friendly, responsible;