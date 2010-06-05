YAROSLAV OSTROVSKYY

ENGINEER-PROGRAMMER

EDUCATION

September 2003 – February 2009

National technical university of Ukraine “KPI”, Kyiv

“Institute of applied system analysis” department; Specialty: “System analysis”

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

November 2008 – Present

Solverlabs LLC., Kyiv

Engineer-Programmer

Development of web applications

September 2007 – November 2008

AdviseSoft LLC., Kyiv

Engineer-Programmer

Development and implementation of software product “Master-Leasing”.

October 2006 – June 2007

Engineer-programmer

Developed software with private entrepreneur.

PERSONAL SKILLS

- С++ Вuilder, Delphi, FireBird, MS SQL Server, Unit Testing – professional level;

- Took part in the commercial project with C#, ADO.NET;

- Visual C++, Java, – intermediate-basic level;

- PHP: CodeIgniter, JavaScript: YahooUI – basic level;

- IDE: MS Visual Studio 2005 – 2008, Eclipse SDK, BDS;

- CMS: Joomla;

- Tools: Visual Source Safe, SVN, ERWin, ReSharper, Visual Assist;

- MS Office – experienced user.

LANGUAGE SKILLS

- Russian – native

- Ukrainian – native

- English – read, speak, write - intermediate level.

PERSONAL QUALITIES

- quick learner, communicative;

- aim-oriented, consistent;

- great desire to develop myself in the professional area;

- friendly, responsible;