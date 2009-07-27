- full support of the LAMP (linux apache mysql php) services

installation, upgrade, tuning, configuring, back up and etc.

- Tomcat, JBoss, and other Java Application Servers support

- database support (mysql, postgresql usually but not limited to)

installation, back up, management

- virtualization (vmware, xen, citrixxen, openvz)

have very good experience in this, making proposal to embed this

technology at the firm i worked in Russia at, usually work with VPS that are

maintained using virtualization technology.

- all common enterprise infrastructure tasks (domain management and

setup, upgrade of the software on server and etc.)

- server security

configuration of firewalls for common tasks, for special access.

using and management of ready firewall systems (m0n0wall, pfSense, APF

etc.)

- network setup and support

including all network related tasks (routing, dns, NIC configuration

and etc.)

- hardware firewall administration (CISCO, SonicWALL, etc.)

- support of windows servers (IIS, MS SQL, ASP.NET)

- web hosting support (using WHM or Plesk, or just ssh is also enough

for this)

- installation and support of mail servers

qmail-based and zimbra based. other are also possible.

- Amazon Web Services (EC2 and S3)

creating of amazon machine instances and administration of them.

- other special tasks if needed