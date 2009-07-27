- full support of the LAMP (linux apache mysql php) services
installation, upgrade, tuning, configuring, back up and etc.
- Tomcat, JBoss, and other Java Application Servers support
- database support (mysql, postgresql usually but not limited to)
installation, back up, management
- virtualization (vmware, xen, citrixxen, openvz)
have very good experience in this, making proposal to embed this
technology at the firm i worked in Russia at, usually work with VPS that are
maintained using virtualization technology.
- all common enterprise infrastructure tasks (domain management and
setup, upgrade of the software on server and etc.)
- server security
configuration of firewalls for common tasks, for special access.
using and management of ready firewall systems (m0n0wall, pfSense, APF
etc.)
- network setup and support
including all network related tasks (routing, dns, NIC configuration
and etc.)
- hardware firewall administration (CISCO, SonicWALL, etc.)
- support of windows servers (IIS, MS SQL, ASP.NET)
- web hosting support (using WHM or Plesk, or just ssh is also enough
for this)
- installation and support of mail servers
qmail-based and zimbra based. other are also possible.
- Amazon Web Services (EC2 and S3)
creating of amazon machine instances and administration of them.
- other special tasks if needed