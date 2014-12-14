snovgorodtsev

Java developer

My skills

Java:

- 4 years' experience;

- Java SE 5, 6, 7; Java EE 6;

- Web frameworks: Wicket, JSF, JSP, Servlets;

- Servers: Tomcat 7, Jetty 9, Glassfish 3.1;

- Dependency injection: EJB 3, CDI (Weld), Spring Framework 3, Google Guice;

- DB interaction: JPA/Hibernate, JPQL, HQL, JDBC, ODBC;

- XML: DOM, SAX, XPath, DTD, XML Schema, XSLT, JAXP (Java API for XML Processing), JAXB (Java API for XML Binding), Xerces, Xalan;

- Remoting: Web Services, SOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol), JAX-RPC (Java API for XML-based RPC);

- GUI: Swing;

- Reports: JasperReports, BIRT;

- Business process management: Activity;

- Building tools: SBT, Maven, Ant;

- IDE: IntelliJ IDEA, Eclipse;

Other programming languages:

- Scala, JavaScript;

Databases:

- Oracle 10, MySQL 5, MS SQL, H2;

- SQL, PL/SQL, Transact-SQL;

- No-sql databases: MongoDB, Apache Cassandra;

Other:

- HTML/XHTML, CSS, JQuery;

- ExtJS, AngularJS;

- OOP;

- Unit & integration testing; mock objects;

- UML (class diagram, sequence diagram, use case diagram, activity diagram и т.д.);

- Design patterns;

- Agile, TDD;

- Version control systems: Git, Subversion;

- Bug trackers: JIRA, TFS, Mantis, Redmine;

- Continuous integration: Jenkins, Hudson, Bamboo;

- Basic knowledge of functional programming;

Employment History

Java developer

Softage

September 2013 - Present

I'm working on a project, connected with USA mortgage, as a Java/Scala developer. Next generation of REALServicing is developed (you may read about REALServicing here: http://www.altisource.com/TechnologyServices/REALServicingResidentialServicing.aspx). Our team consists of two sub-teams: russian and american. The first one contains 5 Java developers, the second one includes developers, architects, managers and QA. Development process is based on Agile.

Used tools and patterns: Java, Spring, Scala, My SQL, MongoDB, Apache Cassandra, AngularJS, CQRS, Eventsourcing.

Java developer

I.T. Departmental Systems

August 2012 - August 2013

Development a set of information systems, based on Java EE for traffic police, documentation.

The focus of work was system of paid parking in the center of Moscow.

Also I was participating in integration with related systems, development of web-applications and integration with CAS (Single Sign-On).

Our team consisted of 7 developers in Novosibirsk and Moscow and QA, distributed in different cities.

Used tools: Glassfish, EJB 3.1, JPA, JMS, JAX-WS, JSF, Wicket, Activiti BPM Platform.

IDEs: Eclipse, IntelliJ Idea.

Java developer

Center of Financial Technologies

August 2011 - September 2012

Development of Faktura.ru.

Faktura.ru is an interbank processing center. It provides electronic customer services to the banks.

Used tools: JSP, Wicket, XSLT, Tomcat, HTML, CSS, Java Script.

Graduate student/engineer

V.E. Zuev Institute Of Atmospheric Optics Russian Academy Of Scinces, Siberian Branch

May 2010 - September 2011

Creating, supporting and development of a software package for LIDAR sounding data processing (LIDAR is a sound, based on laser).

Used tools: Java SE, XML, SWT;

IDE: Eclipse.

Software developer

Contek

June 2009 - September 2011

Development of all components of Reference Data System: Delphi-server, Delphi-client and MS SQL.

Reference Data System is a system of centralized storing and management of changes in regulations reference data in geographically distributed structures. Customer is JSC Tomskneft.

Education

Engineer's degree, Computer science Tomsk State University of Control Systems and Radioelectronics

2005 - 2010

Software for Computers and Automated Systems