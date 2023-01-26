sokol_design

Graphic designer/Motion designer/Web-Designer/Графический дизайнер/Моушен дизайнер/Веб-дизайнер

Русская версия

Полностью освоил Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premier, Adobe Photoshop, Figma, Adobe Lightroom, Adobe indesign. Продолжаю осваивать Adobe illustrator, Cinema 4D, Blender, DiffusoinBee и другие. С каждым днём совершенствуюсь. Уверенно работаю в Tilda(hero block), Canva, FinelCut. Есть опыт работы частично davinci resolve. А так же идеально знаю мобильные редакторы, PowerPoint, Microsoft publisher, Microsoft excel(сопутствующих им google таблицы, включая владение формулами), Microsoft world, 1C.



https://www.behance.net/gallery/158875445/RUSTPUNK-tobacco-company-design - последний постоянный проект, которому уделялось большое внимание.



https://www.behance.net/2a38cd2b -Полный список моих работ из портфолио можно посмотреть на(обновляю и добавляю еженедельно, так как большую часть времени, работал без портфолио)



[email protected] -Почта



@Sokolovsky_designer Telegram, а так же звонки в дневное время(МСК 11:00-20:00)

English version



Fully mastered Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premier, Adobe Photoshop, Figma, Adobe Lightroom, Adobe indesign. I continue to master Adobe illustrator, Cinema 4D, Blender, DiffusoinBee and others. I am improving every day. I work confidently in Tilda(hero block), Canva, FinelCut. I have experience working with davinci resolve. And I also perfectly know mobile editors, PowerPoint, Microsoft publisher, Microsoft excel (google tables accompanying them, including possession of formulas), Microsoft world, 1C.

At the moment, I continue to master blender, cinema 4D in depth.



https://www.behance.net/gallery/158875445/RUSTPUNK-tobacco-company-design -the last permanent project that received a lot of attention.



https://www.behance.net/2a38cd2b -The full list of my works from the portfolio can be viewed at (I update and add weekly, since most of the time I worked without a portfolio)



[email protected] -Mail



@Sokolovsky_designer Telegram, as well as daytime calls (Moscow Time 11:00-20:00)