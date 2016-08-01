Python Web Developer

Skills:

Computer Languages

Python, Javascript, SQL, HTML ,CSS, Java

Tools and Systems

Flask, PostgreSQL, Git, Firebug, JQuery, JSON, SQLalchemy, Bootstrap, Jinja2, Alembic, OAuth2, Terminal, Jira, Pycharm, Eclipse, PHPpgadmin, SeleniumWebDriver

API

Youtube Data API, Facebook API, Vkontakte API, Google API

Platforms

Linux Ubuntu, Windows , Android, OS X,

Cloud platforms : Openshift, Google App Engine

Methodologies

Scrum

Work Experience:

April 2015 » present

Python Web Developer

“Ntaxa” software development company, Lviv, Vynnychenka 12 street

Develop large web project 'Profireader' using Python, Flask, HTML, CSS, Javascript, Angular, Bootstrap, Jquery, PostgreSQL, SQLAlchemy ORM, Jinja2.

Project description:

Profireader is the system of close cooperation between companies by creating portals (websites) where the articles of these companies are published.

In Profireader you can create your own company, join the already existing company (as an employee of this company), write articles for a certain company, or just be a reader of articles on portals that you've signed up.

Having created your own company you have an admin panel where you can:

- create portal (website), manage the employees of your company, manage the company materials (articles, files, etc.), subscribe to portals of other companies…

When creating and editing your portal, you can specify the domain name of your site, select the sections you want to include into your site, customize each section, manage articles for sections, etc.…

When subscribing to the company as an employee, an authorized person of the company entitles you to actions that you can do within this company.

Having no own company and not being an employee of any company, you can buy a subscription to the portal to read articles there.

The project is created within the project "Купуймо разом", supported by the Polish project

“Polish Aid”.

Besides, I am working on my own RESTful API project.

Project description:

This is a RESTful API for getting TV programs. The project consists of three applications.

The first application is a parser which collects information about TV programs from third-party resources as scheduled and sends this data to second application (details below). The parser is running on the cloud platform Google App Engine.

The second application is a server which is running on the cloud platform Openshift and contains all the information about TV programs, client keys for access to application, and this is the server to which you have to send a request to receive information about TV programs. The server will respond to you with JSON object.

The last application is a website where you can view documentation, register/login (via simple registration or soc networks), generate your keys, try this API on the site. This application also is running on the Openshift platform.

The project used: Python, Flask, PostgreSQL, HTML, CSS, Javascript, Bootstrap, Jquery, SeleniumWebDriver (PhantomJS), GAE Datastore, SQLAlchemy, OAuth2, Alembic, Jinja2.

Additional information:

GitHub - https://github.com/spaun299

Bitbucket - https://bitbucket.org/spaun299

Linkedin - https://ua.linkedin.com/in/viktor-kobryn-a34649109

skype: spaun29-mob