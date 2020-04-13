stanislavbaranov

Sales Manager
☑️ Contacting potential clients to establish rapport and arrange meetings.☑️ Planning and overseeing new marketing initiatives.☑️ Researching organizations and individuals to find new opportunities.
☑️ Increasing the value of current customers while attracting new ones.
☑️ Finding and developing new markets and improving sales.
☑️ Attending conferences, meetings, and industry events.
☑️ Developing quotes and proposals for clients.
☑️ Developing goals for the development team and business growth and ensuring they are met.
☑️ Training personnel and helping team members develop their skills.