OBJECTIVE
Software Developer, Technical Lead
EXPERIENCE
PHP - 4 years, last used: 2010
MySQL - 4 years, last used: 2010
COMPUTING SKILLS
Web development: PHP, XML, XHTML, Symfony, JavaScript, AJAX, MVC, Lucene, Sphinx, Web services, Yii, CMS, Jquery, Prototype, MooTools etc.
Database technologies: Database connectivity, Propel, SQL.
Databases: MySQL.
Development process: Documentation, Version control, QA.
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
Quadecco, Kharkov 08/2010 - now
Software Developer - System Architect
Web programming. Web shops, portals and sites. Some projects:
"German Multicluster web shop". Cluster of shops. (PHP, MySQL, Perl)
"8snaps - screenshots". Web part for .NET application (PHP, MySQL, Yii)
Freelance, Kharkov 04/2010 - 08/2010
Software Developer - System Architect
Web programming. Web shops, portals and sites. Some projects:
"Web shop". MODx based Web shop, with additional modules: Forum, Image Gallery. (PHP, MySQL).
"Pyramid based system". Referral based system. (PHP, MySQL, Symfony)
"Automobile portal". Public, member and administration areas. (PHP, MySQL, Symfony).
Flexaspect, Kharkov 06/2006 - 04/2010
Software Developer - System Architect
Web programming. Some projects:
"Web Portals". Some russian-specific web portals and sites. (PHP, MySQL).
Automatic web sites generation (PHP, MySQL, DHTML).
"Google Finance and Yahoo Finance data importer". Component for importing data from Google and Yahoo. (PHP, MySQL, XML, XPath).
"Service for monitoring calls". Mobile service for blocking unwanted calls or advertisers. (PHP, MySQL, XML, XPath).
"Criminals monitoring system". Service for search crime database by address and view crimes committed near their homes and places of work. (PHP, MySQL)
EDUCATION
2003 - 2009, Kharkov Polytechnic University (KhPI).
Engineer Analytic in Computer Science. MA Hons.
Relevant courses included applied and computing mathematics, system programming, databases, computer and engineering graphics.