PHP Web Developer

Software Developer, Technical Lead

PHP - 4 years, last used: 2010

MySQL - 4 years, last used: 2010

Web development: PHP, XML, XHTML, Symfony, JavaScript, AJAX, MVC, Lucene, Sphinx, Web services, Yii, CMS, Jquery, Prototype, MooTools etc.

Database technologies: Database connectivity, Propel, SQL.

Databases: MySQL.

Development process: Documentation, Version control, QA.

Quadecco, Kharkov 08/2010 - now

Software Developer - System Architect

Web programming. Web shops, portals and sites. Some projects:

"German Multicluster web shop". Cluster of shops. (PHP, MySQL, Perl)

"8snaps - screenshots". Web part for .NET application (PHP, MySQL, Yii)

Freelance, Kharkov 04/2010 - 08/2010

Software Developer - System Architect

Web programming. Web shops, portals and sites. Some projects:

"Web shop". MODx based Web shop, with additional modules: Forum, Image Gallery. (PHP, MySQL).

"Pyramid based system". Referral based system. (PHP, MySQL, Symfony)

"Automobile portal". Public, member and administration areas. (PHP, MySQL, Symfony).

Flexaspect, Kharkov 06/2006 - 04/2010

Software Developer - System Architect

Web programming. Some projects:

"Web Portals". Some russian-specific web portals and sites. (PHP, MySQL).

Automatic web sites generation (PHP, MySQL, DHTML).

"Google Finance and Yahoo Finance data importer". Component for importing data from Google and Yahoo. (PHP, MySQL, XML, XPath).

"Service for monitoring calls". Mobile service for blocking unwanted calls or advertisers. (PHP, MySQL, XML, XPath).

"Criminals monitoring system". Service for search crime database by address and view crimes committed near their homes and places of work. (PHP, MySQL)

2003 - 2009, Kharkov Polytechnic University (KhPI).

Engineer Analytic in Computer Science. MA Hons.

Relevant courses included applied and computing mathematics, system programming, databases, computer and engineering graphics.