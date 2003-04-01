Name Simanin Y. Sergey

Date of birth 1983-08-27

Education

2000-2005 Programm System Institute,

Department of Information Systems and Technologies,

Bachelor degree in computer science.

Experience

08.2005-now programmer

Mados

Moscow, Russia

Developing and support internet projects and other software solutions for company needs.

04.2003-08.2005 web-developer/programmer

Strategy, LLC (http://strategypartner.com/)

Pereslavl-Zalessky, Russia

developing and suppurt dynamic web-sites based on PHP+MySQL or ASP+MS-SQL platform mostly

for US partners (Unix Based Solutions division), contacts with clients about the projects.

during the work for Strategy successfully developed and launched series of projects,

some of them:

http://muckraker.org/

http://ploughshares.org/

http://www.cardinalvc.com/

http://archden.clients.neteverything.com/

and others...

work alone - developing the site's and BD architecture and structure, installing on the clients srvers

---------------

http://nominum.com/

Bank Client Connect (a big project (service) but no url, the client couldn't make it live)

work in team - 1 designer, 1 senior programmer, 2 programmers (one of them - me)

freelance - searching for clients in web and working for them at home,

some independent projects:

http://marilu.com/ - support, bug fixing, developing new moduls

http://www.stroipolymer.ru/ - development from the beginning

all of listed projects based on cms.

Languages Russian - native

English - good

Skills

web-technologies: HTML, DHTML, JScript, VBScript, ASP, CGI, PHP.

Databases: MySQL, MS-SQL, Access.

Other skills: C/C++, Delphi(Pascal).

BrainBench sertification

( transcript id 5555053)

Computer Fundamentals (Win XP)

HTML 3.2

RetraTech sertification

(http://www.certifications.ru/publicresults.php?uidi200)

JavaScript

PHP

Personal characteristics Honest, self-motivated, hard-working, reliable, ambitious and enthusiastic

Hobbies travel, snowboarding, extreme, IT

the "Prtofollio" section contains not ALL my projects, for some I could't find direct links or some may be closed