Name Simanin Y. Sergey
Date of birth 1983-08-27
Education
2000-2005 Programm System Institute,
Department of Information Systems and Technologies,
Bachelor degree in computer science.
Experience
08.2005-now programmer
Mados
Moscow, Russia
Developing and support internet projects and other software solutions for company needs.
04.2003-08.2005 web-developer/programmer
Strategy, LLC (http://strategypartner.com/)
Pereslavl-Zalessky, Russia
developing and suppurt dynamic web-sites based on PHP+MySQL or ASP+MS-SQL platform mostly
for US partners (Unix Based Solutions division), contacts with clients about the projects.
during the work for Strategy successfully developed and launched series of projects,
some of them:
http://archden.clients.neteverything.com/
and others...
work alone - developing the site's and BD architecture and structure, installing on the clients srvers
---------------
Bank Client Connect (a big project (service) but no url, the client couldn't make it live)
work in team - 1 designer, 1 senior programmer, 2 programmers (one of them - me)
freelance - searching for clients in web and working for them at home,
some independent projects:
http://marilu.com/ - support, bug fixing, developing new moduls
http://www.stroipolymer.ru/ - development from the beginning
all of listed projects based on cms.
Languages Russian - native
English - good
Skills
web-technologies: HTML, DHTML, JScript, VBScript, ASP, CGI, PHP.
Databases: MySQL, MS-SQL, Access.
Other skills: C/C++, Delphi(Pascal).
BrainBench sertification
( transcript id 5555053)
Computer Fundamentals (Win XP)
HTML 3.2
RetraTech sertification
(http://www.certifications.ru/publicresults.php?uidi200)
JavaScript
PHP
Personal characteristics Honest, self-motivated, hard-working, reliable, ambitious and enthusiastic
Hobbies travel, snowboarding, extreme, IT
the "Prtofollio" section contains not ALL my projects, for some I could't find direct links or some may be closed