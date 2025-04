frontend developer

First of all, I prefer to work with frontend. My best skills are JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS 3.I can make any AJAX request, checking forms, and more.

Also, I have experience with:

- JavaScript: Redux,ES6,Vue js, jQuery (with many different plug-ins), Bootstrap, AJAX interfaces;

- CSS: CSS 3 (animation, shadows, filters, etc.), Bootstrap CSS, SASS;

- HTML: adaptive layout with html5;

- Plug-ins for web browsers: writing different plugins for Google Chrome, Opera, Safari, etc.