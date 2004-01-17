Hi!
My name is Sviatoslav and currently I'm the third year student at Odesa National University named after I. I. Mechnikova, studying Computer Science. I'm interested in such fields as: physics, mathematics, artificial intelligence, game development and computer science in general. My main programming language right now is C/C++ (but also I know some C#, a little bit of Python, JavaScript, HTML and CSS) and I tend to like low-level stuff more than, say, Web technologies. Also, I prefer to work in Linux environment and I like to learn about administering it, also I know a little bit of Git and Bash. At the moment I'm looking for my first job in IT-industry to begin my path as a professional programmer and/or computer scientist.
As for my soft skills, I am quite a good-natured person who is always ready to strive for the best result and atmosphere in the team. Also, I'm very diligent and punctual. In the past, I completed English courses with a B2 (Upper-Intermediate) degree. Since then, my language skills improved a bit and now I'm at the C1 (Advanced) level.
Besides that I have two main hobbies: music and sports. I can play classical and electrical guitar, a little bit of drums and sing. A few years ago, my brothers and I formed a band in which I am the lead vocalist and bass player. As for sports, at the moment I attend the boxing section and learn to play basketball on my own. I have 8 years of experience in gymnastics and 1 year of karate.
In my spare time, I enjoy listening to music, meeting friends, taking long walks, watching movies/TV series/anime, (sometimes) reading fiction and learning new things about science and technology!