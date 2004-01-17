About me

Hi!



My name is Sviatoslav and currently I'm the third year student at Odesa National University named after I. I. Mechnikova, studying Computer Science. I'm interested in such fields as: physics, mathematics, artificial intelligence, game development and computer science in general. My main programming language right now is C/C++ (but also I know some C#, a little bit of Python, JavaScript, HTML and CSS) and I tend to like low-level stuff more than, say, Web technologies. Also, I prefer to work in Linux environment and I like to learn about administering it, also I know a little bit of Git and Bash. At the moment I'm looking for my first job in IT-industry to begin my path as a professional programmer and/or computer scientist.



As for my soft skills, I am quite a good-natured person who is always ready to strive for the best result and atmosphere in the team. Also, I'm very diligent and punctual. In the past, I completed English courses with a B2 (Upper-Intermediate) degree. Since then, my language skills improved a bit and now I'm at the C1 (Advanced) level.



Besides that I have two main hobbies: music and sports. I can play classical and electrical guitar, a little bit of drums and sing. A few years ago, my brothers and I formed a band in which I am the lead vocalist and bass player. As for sports, at the moment I attend the boxing section and learn to play basketball on my own. I have 8 years of experience in gymnastics and 1 year of karate.



In my spare time, I enjoy listening to music, meeting friends, taking long walks, watching movies/TV series/anime, (sometimes) reading fiction and learning new things about science and technology!