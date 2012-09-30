TATIANA PROHORCHIK
Mobile: +375293899091 ~ Email: [email protected]
Slavinskogo Str. 23, fl. No. 11
Minsk Belarus
Date of birth: 15.11.1986
EDUCATION
Minsk State Linguistic University 2004-2009
Qualified Interpreter (Italian, English, French)
Gymnasium №1 (Borisov Belarus) 1993-2004
Secondary Education
_______________________________________________________________________________
WORK HISTORY
August 2010 – Present – Interpreter of the protocol Dpt. at JSC “Horizont Holding Management Company”
Responsibilities: translation (English - Russian, Russian - English) of presentations, technical and economic documents in the sphere of household appliances and consumer electronics, organizational work (organization of visits from abroad).
August 2009 – August 2010 – General manager assistant at Joint-Venture “Midea-Horizont”
Responsibilities: interpreting of negotiations, translation of technical and economic documents, coordination of migration process of Chinese workers.
February 2010 – May 2010 – Italian teacher at evening courses at Minsk State Linguistic University
Responsibilities: Italian language teaching.
December 2007 – January 2008 – Voluntary interpreter – “Forum per i diritti dei bambini di Chernobyl” Fund (Italia)
Responsibilities: translation of data relating to the activity of the Fund, psychological help for belarussian children in troubles in Italian families.
June 2008 – August 2008 – Voluntary interpreter – “Forum per i diritti dei bambini di Chernobyl” Fund (Italia)
Responsibilities: translation of data relating to the activity of the Fund, psychological help for belarussian children in troubles in Italian families.
KEY SKILLS
• Excellent time keeping and ability to work as an individual and in a team focused environments
• Effective problem solving and organisational skills
• Ability to be flexible and adaptable in any environments
• Team worker- ability to work well within a team effectively
• Competency in English, French and Russian
• I.T: I am skilled in using Microsoft: Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook. I have wide experience in using the Internet especially in terms of research and communication.
_____________________________________________________________________
REFERENCE - AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST