teleconsult

Innovation incubator/Venture fund in IT/Telecom

www.redsquareventures.com is an idea processing service. We have an industry approach to the most fragile and unstructured thing - idea processing. We are the team of seasoned professionals in different areas: telecommunications, computer technologies, industrial design and law. Passion for innovation is uniting us, the process of turning bare ideas (sometimes crazy), to feasible and commercially successful projects.

Our key specialization is high-tech gizmos of various kind, software prototypes for Internet and mobile services and business models for Internet commerce. We witness extreme growth of potential in these areas and find a lot of opportunities to apply our expertise.

Usually we do not produce final products. Our main goal is to be facilitators of the whole idea processing chain, providing our expertise and inputs. We work with a wide range of customers, ranging from corporate R&D departments, Internet startups and even with individual inventors.

PLEASE NOTE:

0) WE do speak Russian/English;

1) WE only know the final vision of our projects. Do not expect very detailed specifications;

2) WE use SOURCEFORGE EE for team management/development process. You must love it or at least able to use;

3) WE usually hire more than one individual/team for a first phase of any project. Be prepared to compete;

4) WE send you specifications in Russian/English and we don't handle translations;

5) WE like to work with creative and crazy people, but we hate rude, non-punctual and lazy;

6) WE have more projects in our pipeline than you can imagine;

7) WE provide good teamwork experience, ability to learn how innovative company work and give opportunities for growth;

8) WE always pay (WU, case, banktransfer) for finished work in accordance with the specification;

9) WE pay bonuses for cool stuff. It can be up to 200% from an initially agreed contract value.