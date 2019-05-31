Highly-qualified translator and article editor

Provide with top-notch level of translations in the following fields: innovation technologies, legal documents, job references and graduation certificates, curriculum vitae, scientific reports and other kinds of services including both Urgent and non-urgent translations. Top-notch quality guaranteed

work history:

2015 – until now – tranlator freelance, writing and oral translation.

Customers: Coopers and Lybrand, WWF,Apple Insider, EDF,Habr.

2017– cooperation with Apple News, part-time job at the Russian freelance platform.

2018 – Pricewaterhouse –Translator.