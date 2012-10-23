tim-brezhnev

WORK EXPERIENCE
Team leader, "Bancomzvjazok" JSC, 2011 – 2012
• Leading development teams, developing company projects
• Preparing technical specifications on new company projects
• Holding meetings, presentations
• Staying lead developer on the POS terminal management system and other software products for Windows
Software developer, "Bancomzvjazok" JSC, 2010 – 2011
• Leading development team, developing POS terminal management system and other products for Windows
• Creation user and developer documentation for company products
• Participation in POS-terminal based software development
Software engineer (category 2), ZAO "SNPO "Impuls"", 2008 – 2010
• Developing software products for nuclear power plant management system
• Developing microprocessor-based centralization of signals and switches for Ukrainian Railways
• Participation in testing of industrial products and software systems developed at the enterprise.
• Developing design and operational documentation, and report documentation
Software developer, OOO "Severodonetskradiotehnika", 2005 – 2008
• Creation and modification of configurations for 1C: Enterprise (7.7 – 8.1)
• 1C software products introduction in companies of Luhansk region
• Leading training courses about 1C software products
• Acting on seminars on the introduction of software products by company 1C
• Increased the average productivity of employees of inculcation department to 30%
Software developer, NPP "TelSys", 2004 – 2005
• Microprocessor controllers programming for the electronic scoreboard on LED panels.
EDUCATION
Technological institute of the East-ukrainian national university by Volodymyr Dahl, 2007
Master's degree
• Assigned qualification «Researcher (Computing systems), teacher of higher education institution in the specialty «Computer systems and networks»»
SKILLS
• Programming languages: C/C++ (STL, WTL, ATL, MFC), C# (.NET Framework 2.X, 4.0), Java
• Database technologies: Microsoft SQL Server (2005, 2008)
• Web technologies: HTML, CSS, ASP.NET, Java script, Ajax
LANGUAGES
• Native Russian
• Native Ukrainian
• Fluent English