tim-brezhnev

WORK EXPERIENCE

Team leader, "Bancomzvjazok" JSC, 2011 – 2012

• Leading development teams, developing company projects

• Preparing technical specifications on new company projects

• Holding meetings, presentations

• Staying lead developer on the POS terminal management system and other software products for Windows

Software developer, "Bancomzvjazok" JSC, 2010 – 2011

• Leading development team, developing POS terminal management system and other products for Windows

• Creation user and developer documentation for company products

• Participation in POS-terminal based software development

Software engineer (category 2), ZAO "SNPO "Impuls"", 2008 – 2010

• Developing software products for nuclear power plant management system

• Developing microprocessor-based centralization of signals and switches for Ukrainian Railways

• Participation in testing of industrial products and software systems developed at the enterprise.

• Developing design and operational documentation, and report documentation

Software developer, OOO "Severodonetskradiotehnika", 2005 – 2008

• Creation and modification of configurations for 1C: Enterprise (7.7 – 8.1)

• 1C software products introduction in companies of Luhansk region

• Leading training courses about 1C software products

• Acting on seminars on the introduction of software products by company 1C

• Increased the average productivity of employees of inculcation department to 30%

Software developer, NPP "TelSys", 2004 – 2005

• Microprocessor controllers programming for the electronic scoreboard on LED panels.

EDUCATION

Technological institute of the East-ukrainian national university by Volodymyr Dahl, 2007

Master's degree

• Assigned qualification «Researcher (Computing systems), teacher of higher education institution in the specialty «Computer systems and networks»»

SKILLS

• Programming languages: C/C++ (STL, WTL, ATL, MFC), C# (.NET Framework 2.X, 4.0), Java

• Database technologies: Microsoft SQL Server (2005, 2008)

• Web technologies: HTML, CSS, ASP.NET, Java script, Ajax

LANGUAGES

• Native Russian

• Native Ukrainian

• Fluent English