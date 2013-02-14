Учитель английского и немецкого языков / переводчик

Tsymbal Artjom Vladislavovich - 23 years old (3 of October 1989), Male, Sevastopol, Not ready to relocate, ready for business trips. Citizenship: Ukraine, Work permit: Ukraine,

Travel time: any

+380 95884 6123 – tel. number in Ukraine

[email protected]

math_effected – nickname in Skype

________________________________________

Education:

2012 North-Eastern State University, Magadan (Russian Federation)

Foreign Languages (English language with additional study of German language)", Teacher of English and German languages

Additional education:

2012 "Translation and the theory of translation"

North-Eastern State University, The Faculty of Additional Professional Education, Magadan (Russian Federation), Specialist in the sphere of translation and the theory of translation

Self Education: I’m studying now in the sphere of web-programming. (HTML, PHP, CSS, Javascript, MySQL etc.)

________________________________________

Languages:

Russian — native

English — fluent

German — basic knowledge

________________________________________

Skills:

1 - Experienced user of PC (Windows XP, Internet, Microsoft Office, Exel,)

2 - Easily study new software

3 - Use modern technologies in teaching as Skype, multimedia presentations, projector

________________________________________Personal qualities:

1 - efficiency,

2 - punctuality,

3 - diligence,

4 - responsibility,

5 - also can work in team,

6 - accuracy,

7 - capable in learning new methods