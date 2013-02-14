Tsymbal Artjom Vladislavovich - 23 years old (3 of October 1989), Male, Sevastopol, Not ready to relocate, ready for business trips. Citizenship: Ukraine, Work permit: Ukraine,
Travel time: any
+380 95884 6123 – tel. number in Ukraine
math_effected – nickname in Skype
________________________________________
Education:
2012 North-Eastern State University, Magadan (Russian Federation)
Foreign Languages (English language with additional study of German language)", Teacher of English and German languages
Additional education:
2012 "Translation and the theory of translation"
North-Eastern State University, The Faculty of Additional Professional Education, Magadan (Russian Federation), Specialist in the sphere of translation and the theory of translation
Self Education: I’m studying now in the sphere of web-programming. (HTML, PHP, CSS, Javascript, MySQL etc.)
________________________________________
Languages:
Russian — native
English — fluent
German — basic knowledge
________________________________________
Skills:
1 - Experienced user of PC (Windows XP, Internet, Microsoft Office, Exel,)
2 - Easily study new software
3 - Use modern technologies in teaching as Skype, multimedia presentations, projector
________________________________________Personal qualities:
1 - efficiency,
2 - punctuality,
3 - diligence,
4 - responsibility,
5 - also can work in team,
6 - accuracy,
7 - capable in learning new methods