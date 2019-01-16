translator-usa

Переводчик English/Russian

Greetings!

I am a native Russian speaker with a Bachelor's in Law and a Master's in Translation.

I can help with any of your translation needs, including legal, business, educational, eCommerce and general translations.

I have 2,5 years as an administrative assistant at international law firm in Moscow,

and 3 years of translation experience in USA.

I currently live in Louisiana state with my family, work as a freelance translator at russian-american newspaper.

I am detail-oriented and always try complete Projects ahead of schedule with easy understable translation for Russian speakers audience.