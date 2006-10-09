trashdriver

CURRICULUM VITAE
Personal details
Name Sergey Negodin
Nationality Russian Federation.
Date of birth 11.11.1985
Marital status single
Dear Sirs and Madams!
I'm very interested in this vacancy and I consider it an honor to collaborate with you.
Personal profile
I am reliable, well organized, and used to working on my own initiative. I am able to prioritize my workload.
I am comfortable working on my own or as part of a team.
Key skills
Familiar with Microsoft Word and Excel. Good problem-solver. Confidant communicator. Self-motivated.
Able to cope under pressure. Fluent in Russian, English and German. Fully computer-literate, with knowledge of html. Clean driving license.
Work experience
I have experience of translating different texts from English and German into Russian and vice-versa.
Education
I am getting education in the Moscow State Linguistic University. I’m a student of the translators and interpreters faculty in the fourth year.
Interests
Football, sport in general, reading, rock music, cars.
Contacts:
Mailbox [email protected]
ICQ 213-550-532