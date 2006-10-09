trashdriver

CURRICULUM VITAE

Personal details

Name Sergey Negodin

Nationality Russian Federation.

Date of birth 11.11.1985

Marital status single

Dear Sirs and Madams!

I'm very interested in this vacancy and I consider it an honor to collaborate with you.

Personal profile

I am reliable, well organized, and used to working on my own initiative. I am able to prioritize my workload.

I am comfortable working on my own or as part of a team.

Key skills

Familiar with Microsoft Word and Excel. Good problem-solver. Confidant communicator. Self-motivated.

Able to cope under pressure. Fluent in Russian, English and German. Fully computer-literate, with knowledge of html. Clean driving license.

Work experience

I have experience of translating different texts from English and German into Russian and vice-versa.

Education

I am getting education in the Moscow State Linguistic University. I’m a student of the translators and interpreters faculty in the fourth year.

Interests

Football, sport in general, reading, rock music, cars.

Contacts:

Mailbox [email protected]

ICQ 213-550-532