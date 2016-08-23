triadaback

QA manual/ Тестировщик ПО/МП

QA responsobility:

-manual testing of web and mobile applications (functional, usability, UI, regression,smoke etc.)

-bugreporting (Jira Agile)

-making testcases

-making cross-browser testing (IE, Chrome, Firefox, Safari,ME)

-making cross-platform testing (Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS)

-with Load Runner making tests for checking some elements for https://vm-staging-v2.intersog.com/#consumers

-web testing with Fiddler of www.videomedicine.com

-https://casino.bovada.lv/blackjack-games/blackjack?mode=practice

-experience in of web application testing techniques and strategies (functional, usability, UI, regression etc.

SKILLS:

Software testing theory (software development life circle; software testing levels, types; perfomed GUI; test documentation; test case; defect; bug report; bug priority; web server architecture; web browser automation).

Test Automation: Selenium IDE, Load Runner, Postman Inspector (in courses)

Web Testing Tools: Firebug, Fiddler (in courses)

Bug Tracking: YouTrack, Jira Agile , TestRail

SQL, Linux, Windows (in courses)

Mac OS X

(user level)

PM responsibility:

-foreign customers communication

-making mockups

-controling of development