triadaback

QA responsobility:
-manual testing of web and mobile applications (functional, usability, UI, regression,smoke etc.)
-bugreporting (Jira Agile)
-making testcases
-making cross-browser testing (IE, Chrome, Firefox, Safari,ME)
-making cross-platform testing (Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS)
-with Load Runner making tests for checking some elements for https://vm-staging-v2.intersog.com/#consumers
-web testing with Fiddler of www.videomedicine.com
-https://casino.bovada.lv/blackjack-games/blackjack?mode=practice
-experience in of web application testing techniques and strategies (functional, usability, UI, regression etc.
SKILLS:
Software testing theory (software development life circle; software testing levels, types; perfomed GUI; test documentation; test case; defect; bug report; bug priority; web server architecture; web browser automation).
Test Automation: Selenium IDE, Load Runner, Postman Inspector (in courses)
Web Testing Tools: Firebug, Fiddler (in courses)
Bug Tracking: YouTrack, Jira Agile , TestRail
SQL, Linux, Windows (in courses)
Mac OS X
(user level)
PM responsibility:
-foreign customers communication
-making mockups
-controling of development