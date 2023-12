tsakexey544

We have gain excellent skills in a number of technology areas with over 23 years of product web development and programming. Our expertise is summarized as below:

• .Net Programming

ASP.Net, C#, VB.Net, XML, XSLT

• Windows Programming

ActiveX, COM/DCOM, MS Exchange Server/MS Outlook

• Platforms

Windows 95/98/NT/2000, Solaris, Linux , PocketPC, PalmOS and Windows CE

• Programming Languages

C, C++, C#, Java, Delphi, VB

• Database Development

Oracle, MS SQL Server, Sybase, MySQL, DB2, MS-Access

• Database Connectivity

JDBC, ODBC, DAO, ADO, RDO, OLE DB, DB Direct

• Internet Technologies

JavaScript & DHTML, HTML, PHP, DOM/XML, ASP, Perl with DBI/DBD, JSP, Servlets, EJB, JDBC, RMI, CORBA, XML SGML, SSI, ActiveX, JINI, IIOP, CGI, WML, WMLScript

• Graphic/Web page design

Adobe After Effects & Photoshop; Macromedia Director, Flash, Dreamweaver & Fireworks