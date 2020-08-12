We are an AI and Data Science Agency, and we help businesses and organizations gain an edge with modern data tech.
WE CONSULT
Data science consulting can discover all the amazing and practical things you can do with your data.
Our team solved data-centered business cases for 14 of our clients from Ukraine, Australia, European Union, South Korea and the USA.
DATA DISCOVERY
We help you find and structure all the data in your possession or within
your reach. After this, we make a report with a summary of all positive uses and benefits you can
get form your data and make a specific project proposal.
Data science, engineering and visualization
Big data technologies. We take any unstructured data form various data sets and sources, and
produce meaningful and executable information. Get your own business dashboard, with clear
executive real time updates
AL AND MACHINE LEARNING ALGORITHMS
Mathematical algorithms, which take into account empirical data and improve results over time.
Great tool for any business with repetitive cycles, where various sources of influence have to be
taken into account.
COMPUTER VISION
Production conveyor, parking lot, security, quality control technologies. Find out about product
defects, imperfection in the managed process or recognize a possible threat.
WE DEVELOP
Our A.I. product lab designed 7 product prototypes in Analytics, NLP, Objects & Behavior Recognition.
UDATA is recognized by a number of big players: Unicef, Deloitte, Thetriseed, Global Talent, UFUTURE, Prozorro, Syntheia, MHP, Vodafone.
Welcome to the World where numbers talk!
- We are an AI and Data Science Agency103 просмотра