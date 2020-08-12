uData Tech

﻿We are an AI and Data Science Agency, and we help businesses and organizations gain an edge with modern data tech.

WE CONSULT

Data science consulting can discover all the amazing and practical things you can do with your data.

Our team solved data-centered business cases for 14 of our clients from Ukraine, Australia, European Union, South Korea and the USA.

DATA DISCOVERY

We help you find and structure all the data in your possession or within

your reach. After this, we make a report with a summary of all positive uses and benefits you can

get form your data and make a specific project proposal.

Data science, engineering and visualization

Big data technologies. We take any unstructured data form various data sets and sources, and

produce meaningful and executable information. Get your own business dashboard, with clear

executive real time updates

AL AND MACHINE LEARNING ALGORITHMS

Mathematical algorithms, which take into account empirical data and improve results over time.

Great tool for any business with repetitive cycles, where various sources of influence have to be

taken into account.

COMPUTER VISION

Production conveyor, parking lot, security, quality control technologies. Find out about product

defects, imperfection in the managed process or recognize a possible threat.

WE DEVELOP

Our A.I. product lab designed 7 product prototypes in Analytics, NLP, Objects & Behavior Recognition.

UDATA is recognized by a number of big players: Unicef, Deloitte, Thetriseed, Global Talent, UFUTURE, Prozorro, Syntheia, MHP, Vodafone.

Welcome to the World where numbers talk!