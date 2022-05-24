umair_harry

Paid Search Director

Hi Hiring Manager,

Hope this email finds you well.

I'm reaching out to let you know that I am applying for your job. Let me know if you have any questions and looking forward to hearing from you.

- I have more than 11 years of experience in the SEM/SMM/SEO/DM industry (Google Ads, Google SEO, Facebook Ads, YouTube Ads, Instagram Ads, Linkedin Ads, Microsoft/Bing Ads, Yahoo Ads, Baidu Ads, Marketo , Klavio, Google Analytics, Adobe, Twilio, etc).

- Specialize in Paid Search & Paid Social.

- Have all types of Google Certifications (Google Search, Google Display, Google Shopping, Google Videos, Youtube Ads, Google App, etc).

- My Maximum past budget for PPC was $500,000/Month and the least was $10,000/Month.

- ROAS was more than 4 times.

- All past industry experiences were in B2B, Digital Agencies, SaaS, Institutional Services, Consumer Goods, etc.

- Ranked No.4 in Worldwide SEM Ranking

Please find the attached resume and certificates. if you want. So you can directly contact me via call/email.

Email: [email protected]

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/umairasifharry

For Meeting Appointment:

https://www.calendly.com/umairasifharry/appointment

Additional Documents:

https://drive.google. com/drive/folders/1Zh8FeDzp8_pQerUZ10Csd2aNp82-dGv3

Please see my CV, profile, certifications and case studies then I am sure that you can give me a chance to prove myself.

Right now I am also working for a company that is moreover located in another country and doing remote work, which means I have work experience working with worldwide international companies. I am also available for relocating/commuting to any State/City.

I am available for any type of work conditions;

- Remote

- Onsite

- Hybrid

- Freelance

- Fulltime

- Parttime

- Contract

- W2

- 1099

- Project-Based

- Independent Contractor

- Sub-Contractor

I am waiting for your prompt response.

Thanks,

Harry.