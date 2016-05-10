Диктор, звукорежиссёр. Перевод с английского, видеомонтаж. Своя студия

Brands that worked with:

Mercedes-Benz, ProdExpo 2014, Mitsubishi, BlauStein, OneDock, Adsy.me, Kick-Obzor Youtube channel, Beriev’s Aircraft Factory, Hatsan, VMWare, VSphere, British Art Museum (Moscow), Oktoberfest, Oya.TV, Russia Today TVchannel, Kids TV Youtube channel, Asio.cz, Australia Work Pack, Thermo King, Happy Tax Service, HeliExpress, Lean Manufacturing (e-learning course), Luxoft, Nordia Springs, Rokua Health & SPA, MiO water enhancer, Virtual Travel Guide, TRX-2, Clorets, and many many more…

Info:

I'm a native Russian voice talent with professional background of over 1 0 years. I use professional equipment and work entirely in my own studio. Everything is done fast and at a finest quality.

Except voicing, I do wide range of sound works: editing, mixing, noise cleaning, pre and post-mastering, original music and FX production, video editing and even multiple voices dubbing from A to Z, including translation from English to Russian.