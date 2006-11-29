I have experience in OOP, OOD, UML, Java, SQL, AJAX, JavaSript, JSP, XML

Contacts

ICQ: 452004318

e-mail: [email protected]

Skype: Valdermeyder

Summary of Experience

I have experience in OOP, OOD, UML, Java SE, Java EE, Ant, SQL, AJAX, JQuery, JavaSript, Spring, Hibernate, JSP, XML, HTML, C++, C#

Professional interests: desktop and web development, business algorithms, RIA

Computer Skills

Programming languages/ RDBMS tools

• Java (1 year)

• C++ (4 year)

• C# (1 year)

• C (4 year)

• Delphi (1 year)

• Pascal (1 year)

• Assembler (1 year)

• SQL (3 year)

• JavaScript (6 months)

Operating Systems

• Windows(2000,XP,Vista,7) (7 years)

• Linux(Mint) (2 year)

Other Software

• MS Visio (5 years)

• MS Project (2 years)

• Microsoft Office (6 years)

• TortoiseSVN (5 months)

• TogetherArchitect (5 months)

Experience

• “Package Repository” - web solution that is used to store text and binary data into the system using revisions. My responsibilities included: bug fixing, AJAX validation login of user login in registration form with using jQuery framework,

Tools and Technologies: J2EE, Spring framework, Hibernate framework, JUnit framework, jQuery framework

Client: SoftServe University

• “Web server” - server application that handles HTTP requests and builds HTTP responses. My responsibilities included: create build-file for Ant, developing algorithms for handlers to manage the creation and sending a responses.

Tools and Technologies: J2SE, HTTP

Client: SoftServe University

Professional Research

National University “Lviv Politechnic”, Lviv, Ukraine

“Multiagent system for management of stock market” - Desktop solution for management of stock market with using multiagent technologies. My responsibilities included: developing multiagent architecture, user interface, creating data storage.

Tools and Technologies: C#, JADE, MS Access

Education

Computer Science Department National University “Lviv Politechnic”

2009 – 2010 (in progress) Lviv, Ukraine

M.Sc. Diploma in “Intelligence Decision Support Systems”. Diploma paper theme: “Multiagent system for management of stock market”

Computer Science Department National University “Lviv Politechnic”

2005 – 2009 Lviv, Ukraine

B.Sc. Diploma in “Intelligence Decision Support Systems”. Diploma paper theme: “Multiagent system for management of stock market”

Languages

Ukrainian – native

Russian - advanced

English – pre-intermediate

Other

Driver License #: BCB006615

Driver License category: B

Driver License issue date: 29.11.2006

Interests

Traveling, soccer, sporting water tourism, rafting.