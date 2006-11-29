Contacts
ICQ: 452004318
e-mail: [email protected]
Skype: Valdermeyder
Summary of Experience
I have experience in OOP, OOD, UML, Java SE, Java EE, Ant, SQL, AJAX, JQuery, JavaSript, Spring, Hibernate, JSP, XML, HTML, C++, C#
Professional interests: desktop and web development, business algorithms, RIA
Computer Skills
Programming languages/ RDBMS tools
• Java (1 year)
• C++ (4 year)
• C# (1 year)
• C (4 year)
• Delphi (1 year)
• Pascal (1 year)
• Assembler (1 year)
• SQL (3 year)
• JavaScript (6 months)
Operating Systems
• Windows(2000,XP,Vista,7) (7 years)
• Linux(Mint) (2 year)
Other Software
• MS Visio (5 years)
• MS Project (2 years)
• Microsoft Office (6 years)
• TortoiseSVN (5 months)
• TogetherArchitect (5 months)
Experience
• “Package Repository” - web solution that is used to store text and binary data into the system using revisions. My responsibilities included: bug fixing, AJAX validation login of user login in registration form with using jQuery framework,
Tools and Technologies: J2EE, Spring framework, Hibernate framework, JUnit framework, jQuery framework
Client: SoftServe University
• “Web server” - server application that handles HTTP requests and builds HTTP responses. My responsibilities included: create build-file for Ant, developing algorithms for handlers to manage the creation and sending a responses.
Tools and Technologies: J2SE, HTTP
Client: SoftServe University
Professional Research
National University “Lviv Politechnic”, Lviv, Ukraine
“Multiagent system for management of stock market” - Desktop solution for management of stock market with using multiagent technologies. My responsibilities included: developing multiagent architecture, user interface, creating data storage.
Tools and Technologies: C#, JADE, MS Access
Education
Computer Science Department National University “Lviv Politechnic”
2009 – 2010 (in progress) Lviv, Ukraine
M.Sc. Diploma in “Intelligence Decision Support Systems”. Diploma paper theme: “Multiagent system for management of stock market”
Computer Science Department National University “Lviv Politechnic”
2005 – 2009 Lviv, Ukraine
B.Sc. Diploma in “Intelligence Decision Support Systems”. Diploma paper theme: “Multiagent system for management of stock market”
Languages
Ukrainian – native
Russian - advanced
English – pre-intermediate
Other
Driver License #: BCB006615
Driver License category: B
Driver License issue date: 29.11.2006
Interests
Traveling, soccer, sporting water tourism, rafting.