WORK EXPERIENCE
IBus Media LTD (ru.pokernews.com,
ua.pokernews.com) August 2010 — September 2012
Chief editor, journalist
- writing articles, sorting content, posting news- working with CMS
- live reportings of big tournaments
- translation of articles
- work plans, managing employees
- full maintenance of the site 24/7
- negotiating with partners
- users support
- banners, menu updates
- interviews with poker stars
- SEO texts
- monthly reports
pokeroff.ru (vk.com, facebook.com, twitter,
youtube) October 2012 — May 2013
Social marketing manager
- promote resourse in social media- working with users
- publishing new content 24/7
- targeting advertising (with fee and without)
- full planning and reports
In result - run up from 1500 views per month to 32000(vk.com) per month for only 90 days working. Clicks and
"Likes" increases in almost 100% per month
macropoker.com july 2013 —to present
Freelancer, editor, articles author
This is not the main income, its only additional job
EDUCATION
Department of Sociology and Law september 2005 — July 2010
National Technical University of Ukraine «Kyiv Polytechnic Institute»
PROFESSIONAL SKILLS
Have diverse experience towards advancement of various resources
Proactive - able to manage multiple projects simultaneously with supervision
Business focused – able to effectively understand business goals and strategies, creating PR programs
Team player
Stress-resistant worker
Working with large volumes of information
Languages:
1. English - medium. Writing, translation
2. Russian - perfect
3. Ukrainian - perfect