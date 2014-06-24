vasilina2015

Василина Наконечна vasilina2015vasilina2015
Vasylyna Nakonechna | Curriculum Vitae
Birthday: 16.02.1992
Phone: +380967482741, +380506233027
E-mail: [email protected]
Education
2009 - 2014 - Uzhgorod National University, Institute of Foreign
Philology, English Language and Foreign Literature.
Patents and diplomas
Diploma of specialist of the English Language and Foreign Literature, Institute of Foreign Philology of Uzhgorod National University
Languages
Ukrainian - native;
English, Russian - fluently;
Polish - good;
German - with the help of dictionary.
Skills
Experienced user of MS Office (Word, Exсel, Access, Power
Point, Outlook), Internet (MS Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Opera,
Google Chrome) and E-mail;
Fluent in AP style;
Organisational skills including team-building, stress tolerance,
objectivity,
communicative.
About myself
I consider myself an orderly ambitious individual. When it comes to work I am a
responsable focused person, to complete the task is my professional duty.
I prefer healthy lifestyle and in my free time like to go in for sports.
I am interested in foreign literature, especially English literature and in literary and political world processes in general.
Objective
I would like to improve my theoretical knowledge in english by translating different texts. Simultaneously, the work of translator helps to
evolve a versatile personality and to
comprehend better the culture of the foreighn country through its language.