vbelyy2011

QA "Junior Test Engineer

Name: Valentin Belyy

DOB: 02/02/1987

Address: Filatova st.,  Zaporozhe, Ukraine

Phone: +38 (066)107-47-77

E-mail: [email protected]

Skype: vbelyy2010

DESIREDPOSITION                                                                                    

Junior Test Engineer

GOALS                                                                                                             

• I am looking for an interestingjob in interesting and active people.

• I want to develop in the bestinnovation in the world.

• I would be useful at differentlevels of development in the company, after one year, I see myself as a future

Automated.

PERSONAL PROFILE                                                                                 

•Willing;

• Goal-oriented;

• Self team development;

• Improvement-Oriented;

• Excellent analytical, organizational and interpersonal skills

LANGUAGES                                                                                                 

Russian, Ukrainian – Fluent             

English – «pre-intermediate» («learning on somecourses now»).

EDUCATION                                                                                                   

September 2015 - November  2015

QA Courses «Junior Test Engineer»

 

February 2005 - May 2011

Classic Private University, Control Manager in the market of goods and services, Zaporozhe.

INTERESTS                                                                                                     

Reading historical literature,tourism (hiking in the mountains of the Crimea), Billiards, Sports (Athletics).

EXPERIENCE                                                                                                

Operating systems: Microsoft Windows, Linux Ubuntu

Database:MySQL, SQL Server

Programming: Python 3 ( Learning Now )

Test & Bug-tracking:Redmine, Jira

Web-UI automation Selenium IDE/Web Driver  (Learning Now)

CAREERHISTORY                                                                                      

Experience: 06.2014 - 05.2015 (11 months) Ltd. "NEW VISION"

Organization profile: Communication,Telecommunication.

Position: Head of the supply of material and technical resources

Duties:

·        Ensuringcooperation between the departments.

·        Planningand analysis workflow.

·        Optimitizatsiyaand quality control of the entire process

·        Establishmentand maintenance of accounting documentation.

Experience: 06.2013 - 06.2014 (1 year) Ltd. "Connect Service"

Organization profile: Communication,Telecommunication.

Position : Head of connections

Duties:

·        Ensuringcooperation between the departments.

·        Planningand analysis workflow.

·        Optimitizatsiyaand quality control of the entire process

·        Establishmentand maintenance of accounting documentation.

Experience: 06.2012 - 04.2013 (10 months)  Ltd."ALFA-NET"

Organization profile: Communication,Telecommunication.

Position: Head of the supply of material and technical resources

Duties:

·        Ensuringcooperation between the departments.

·        Planningand analysis workflow.

·        Optimitizatsiyaand quality control of the entire process

·        Establishmentand maintenance of accounting documentation.

 

PythonLinuxUbuntuSeleniumSQL