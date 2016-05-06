vbelyy2011

QA "Junior Test Engineer

DESIREDPOSITION

Junior Test Engineer

GOALS

• I am looking for an interestingjob in interesting and active people.

• I want to develop in the bestinnovation in the world.

• I would be useful at differentlevels of development in the company, after one year, I see myself as a future

Automated.

PERSONAL PROFILE

•Willing;

• Goal-oriented;

• Self team development;

• Improvement-Oriented;

• Excellent analytical, organizational and interpersonal skills

LANGUAGES

Russian, Ukrainian – Fluent

English – «pre-intermediate» («learning on somecourses now»).

EDUCATION

September 2015 - November 2015

QA Courses «Junior Test Engineer»

February 2005 - May 2011

Classic Private University, Control Manager in the market of goods and services , Zaporozhe.

INTERESTS

Reading historical literature,tourism (hiking in the mountains of the Crimea), Billiards, Sports (Athletics).

EXPERIENCE

Operating systems: Microsoft Windows, Linux Ubuntu

Database:MySQL, SQL Server

Programming: Python 3 ( Learning Now )

Test & Bug-tracking:Redmine, Jira

Web-UI automation Selenium IDE/Web Driver (Learning Now)

CAREERHISTORY

Experience: 06.2014 - 05.2015 (11 months) Ltd. "NEW VISION"

Organization profile: Communication,Telecommunication.

Position: Head of the supply of material and technical resources

Duties:

· Ensuringcooperation between the departments.

· Planningand analysis workflow.

· Optimitizatsiyaand quality control of the entire process

· Establishmentand maintenance of accounting documentation.

Experience: 06.2013 - 06.2014 (1 year) Ltd. "Connect Service"

Organization profile: Communication,Telecommunication.

Position : Head of connections

Duties:

· Ensuringcooperation between the departments.

· Planningand analysis workflow.

· Optimitizatsiyaand quality control of the entire process

· Establishmentand maintenance of accounting documentation.

Experience: 06.2012 - 04.2013 (10 months) Ltd."ALFA-NET"

Organization profile: Communication,Telecommunication.

Position: Head of the supply of material and technical resources

Duties:

· Ensuringcooperation between the departments.

· Planningand analysis workflow.

· Optimitizatsiyaand quality control of the entire process

· Establishmentand maintenance of accounting documentation.