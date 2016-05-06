vbelyy2011

Name: Valentin Belyy
DOB: 02/02/1987
Address: Filatova st., Zaporozhe, Ukraine
Phone: +38 (066)107-47-77
E-mail: [email protected]
Skype: vbelyy2010
DESIREDPOSITION
Junior Test Engineer
GOALS
• I am looking for an interestingjob in interesting and active people.
• I want to develop in the bestinnovation in the world.
• I would be useful at differentlevels of development in the company, after one year, I see myself as a future
Automated.
PERSONAL PROFILE
•Willing;
• Goal-oriented;
• Self team development;
• Improvement-Oriented;
• Excellent analytical, organizational and interpersonal skills
LANGUAGES
Russian, Ukrainian – Fluent
English – «pre-intermediate» («learning on somecourses now»).
EDUCATION
September 2015 - November 2015
QA Courses «Junior Test Engineer»
February 2005 - May 2011
Classic Private University, Control Manager in the market of goods and services, Zaporozhe.
INTERESTS
Reading historical literature,tourism (hiking in the mountains of the Crimea), Billiards, Sports (Athletics).
EXPERIENCE
Operating systems: Microsoft Windows, Linux Ubuntu
Database:MySQL, SQL Server
Programming: Python 3 ( Learning Now )
Test & Bug-tracking:Redmine, Jira
Web-UI automation Selenium IDE/Web Driver (Learning Now)
CAREERHISTORY
Experience: 06.2014 - 05.2015 (11 months) Ltd. "NEW VISION"
Organization profile: Communication,Telecommunication.
Position: Head of the supply of material and technical resources
Duties:
· Ensuringcooperation between the departments.
· Planningand analysis workflow.
· Optimitizatsiyaand quality control of the entire process
· Establishmentand maintenance of accounting documentation.
Experience: 06.2013 - 06.2014 (1 year) Ltd. "Connect Service"
Organization profile: Communication,Telecommunication.
Position : Head of connections
Duties:
· Ensuringcooperation between the departments.
· Planningand analysis workflow.
· Optimitizatsiyaand quality control of the entire process
· Establishmentand maintenance of accounting documentation.
Experience: 06.2012 - 04.2013 (10 months) Ltd."ALFA-NET"
Organization profile: Communication,Telecommunication.
Position: Head of the supply of material and technical resources
Duties:
· Ensuringcooperation between the departments.
· Planningand analysis workflow.
· Optimitizatsiyaand quality control of the entire process
· Establishmentand maintenance of accounting documentation.