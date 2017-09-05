C#/C++ разработчик, архитектура распределённых бизнесс-приложений, VoIP

Valukov Dmitry

mob: 8-050-2830228

gtalk: [email protected]

Summary

Fifteen years of experience in programming and hardware development.

System design, planning, analysis, development and engineering of communication systems, development systems, signal-processing systems, business-solutions systems (stocks and accounting, server-client and 3-tier solutions). Unattended installation tools. Conferencing engines, VoIP, video, app-sharing, etc.

Development of preprocessors, syntax and semantic analyzers, assemblers, drivers and system modules, user-interface libraries, dynamic plug-in architectures. Network administration and management (Windows NT-families).

Design and administrating of SQL server and ISAM databases.

Design, fabrication, repair and adjustment the numbers of different microprocessor devices (x48/x51, 8080, Z80, x86, PIC, Atmel).

Extensive experience with:

• C/C++ (15 y)

• MS Visual C++ 4.0-8.0, WinAPI/MFC/ATL/WTL (8 y)

• COM (7 y)

• CORBA (5 y)

• C#/MC++/C++.CLI/.Net (5 y)

• SQL, Transact-SQL, MS SQL 7.0, 2000 administrating and development (5 y)

• VB/VBA/MS Office Family automatization (8 y)

• VBScript, JavaScript, DHTML (5 y)

• 48/51/80/x86/PIC Assembler, Forth (5 y)

• OS’s: DOS, Windows NT/95/98/2000/XP, Linux, embedded ucLinux.

Experience

Atirius-Ukraine, Sevastopol

Software Architect, Team Leader Oct 2004 - Present

Design of company products, implementation of the most technical-complex code.

Developed ADMLink ESD product (server using C# and CORBA, client C# WinForms, Sql-query engine, ORM, statefull remote object model, etc).

Developed architecture and engine for VoIP, video and data conferencing (Coltra product, just finishing).

Free-lancer Jan 2004 – Oct 2004

Patricipating in number of remoting projects using number of technologies.

C#, .Net, C++/COM/ATL/MFC.

Philips NY office

Software developer, Consultant Jul 2003 - Dec 2003

Participating in development and code review of some business solutions on various technologies. Prepared technical requirements for their new 3-tier business system based on Microsoft.Net, MS SQL and Oracle. Developed the .Net controls on C#, developed database architecture and some of business-modules.

Programming on MS VS 2003.NET (C++, C#, MS SQL)

Sevastopol office of EDIFECS inc

Software developer Mar 2003 - Jul 2003

Participating in EDI engine development. (B2B solutions, X-Engine product on www.edifecs.com)

Developed some parts of complex EDI-verifying system.

Programming on MS VC++.

Remote job for “GnXpert Neural Technologies”, Illinois, USA

System Designer, Consultant Nov 2002 - Jan 2000

“WebTV”- architecture design and concept research.

Designed of WebTV adapter’s portable Linux core based on UcLinux. Optimized the memory management block, TCP/IP protocol stack, added real-time features. Developed the part of emulation framework to debug target software on PC.

Programming on MS VC++, gcc

Computer Land, Kiev, Ukraine

Software developer Jan 2002 - Oct 2002

Participating in development of 3-tier CORBA-based business solution.

Developed the most part of the client-side part of system. Developed the application framework: dynamic plug-in architecture, GUI lib, data-manipulation application engine and corresponding data-aware controls, developed the number of application business-modules.

Programming on MS VC++ (MFC), CORBA IDL.

Trading company “Dial-C”, Sebastopol, Ukraine

System Designer, Software Developer, DBA May 2001 - Dec 2001

Design, programming and support of company business software (server-client solution based on MS SQL Server 2000).

Programming on SQL (Transact-SQL), MS VC++ (ATL, development of COM-library and ActiveX controls), VB/VBA, MS Access.

Remote job for “Umbrella Technologies Inc.”, NC, USA

Embedded Software Engineer, System Designer Oct 2000 – Apr 2001

Microcontrollers programming of PIC-family controllers for plane-control devices, development the testing and monitoring utilities. Parallel computation design and coding.

Designed the hardware network monitor and embedded software for it.

Designed the core of plane control module, realized some modules of system.

Programming on PIC-Assembler, working with MatLab.

Wireless TCP/IP router-based system architecture design and concepts research.

Prepared the technical requirements for wireless infrastructure.

Trading company “Arda-2 ltd.”, Sevastopol, Ukraine

Software Developer, DBA, Manager Jul 1998 - Sep 2000

Designing and administrating the company network. Installation and support of software, hardware and peripheries. Repair and servicing the computers and peripheries.

Designed and developed the company databases, operating and analysis software.

Programming on C, C++ (Borland C++/Borland C++ Builder, MS VC++), Pascal (Delphi), SQL, VB, VBA, HTML, VBScript and JavaScript.

Manager of part of company business.

Technical group «Sheriff», Sevastopol, Ukraine

System Designer, Software and Hardware Developer Jun 1995 - Aug 1998

Designing, development, realization and support the system of collective radio communication. Modeling, statistic analysis and parameters calculation of the collective-service systems. Modeling and calculation of signal-processing algorithms. Adjustment of microprocessor devices.

Designed the parts of hardware (controller and interface modules). Designed the communication protocols, algorithms and most of program code. Designed number of auxiliary devices - programmators, ROM-emulators, frequency synthesizers debug cards and etc. Designed numbers of software utilities for organizations of working process - prototyping and modeling utilities, utilities of software-hardware devices monitoring, utilities for the parameters calculation of schemes parts and etc.

Programming on C/C++, Pascal, Forth, Assemblers x48, x51, x80, Z80, PIC, x86. Working with PCAD, ORCAD, CIRCAD, Mat Lab, MathCAD, EWB etc.

LAN laboratory of Sevastopol State Technical University, Ukraine

Technical specialist 1993-1995

Network administration and experiments with LAN. Installation of client software.

Participating in the project “Ball III” - a system of parameter measurement of sea waves and swing of ships.

Designed wave sensor - buoy, also designed signal issue tract to central station.

Programming on C, C++, Pascal, FORTRAN, Forth, x48, x51 Assemblers.

Education

Sevastopol State Technical University. 1990-1995

M.A. in Computer Science.

Hobby:

• C++ guru, modern programming idioms: memory management, process management, user interface framework concepts (programmer’s standpoint), data manipulation, object life-time management, template-based “strong typed” safe programming, “strategy” programming, “aspect-oriented” programming.

• C#, C++/CLI,.Net – remoting, code-DOM serialization, reflection, attribute programming, object-relation mapping, entity engines, GUI, Visual Studio designers, etc.