Higher education
2012 State University Higher School of Economics psychology, Psychology
2010 State University Higher School of Economics psychology, Psychology
December 2011 — November 2014
3 years
Genes1s
Moscow, genes1s.net
Head of HR department
- Candidates search in open sourses;
- Invitation candidates to interview in the office;
- Publishing vacancies in open sourses;
- Working with data;
- Providing corporate events (New year, birthdays, etc)
- Work with document execution of new employers;
- Providing letter of income verification for visa centers;
- Recording information about vacations, sick days, etc;
Reason to leave - mixed and complicated system of management, a lot of
assignments not connected with my professional field. I was the only member
of hr department so there was no coaching and hard to develop though I am
very greatful for this experience.
I was the Head of HR department from December 2013. Before that I worked
there as q.a. tester.
May 2010 — July 2010
3 months
Manpower Group
Moscow, www.manpower.ru
HR manager assistant
- Search in open sourses;
- Telephone interviewing;
- Assisting interviews in the office;
- Invitation candidates to interview in the office;
- Publishing vacancies in open sourses;
- Working with data;
- Translating CV into English;
- Communicating with business partners.
Reason to leave - I was invited to work in another company with better
conditions in betting business
December 2008 — February 2009
3 months
FM Logistic
Moscow, www.fmlogistic.com/
administrative assistant in HR department
probation in HR department, responsibilities:
- preparing presentations
- communicating with competitors, inviting them to interview
- analysing research data
- translation position instructions
- other
Languages
Russian — native
English — I am a fluent speaker
About me: good communicative skills, knowledge of business etiquette, activity, desire to work, honesty, punctuality, creativity, reliability, loyalty.