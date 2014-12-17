Recruitment specialist / Специалист по подбору персонала

[table]

Higher education

2012 State University Higher School of Economics psychology, Psychology

2010 State University Higher School of Economics psychology, Psychology

December 2011 — November 2014

3 years

Genes1s

Moscow, genes1s.net

Head of HR department

- Candidates search in open sourses;

- Invitation candidates to interview in the office;

- Publishing vacancies in open sourses;

- Working with data;

- Providing corporate events (New year, birthdays, etc)

- Work with document execution of new employers;

- Providing letter of income verification for visa centers;

- Recording information about vacations, sick days, etc;

Reason to leave - mixed and complicated system of management, a lot of

assignments not connected with my professional field. I was the only member

of hr department so there was no coaching and hard to develop though I am

very greatful for this experience.

I was the Head of HR department from December 2013. Before that I worked

there as q.a. tester.

May 2010 — July 2010

3 months

Manpower Group

Moscow, www.manpower.ru

HR manager assistant

- Search in open sourses;

- Telephone interviewing;

- Assisting interviews in the office;

- Invitation candidates to interview in the office;

- Publishing vacancies in open sourses;

- Working with data;

- Translating CV into English;

- Communicating with business partners.

Reason to leave - I was invited to work in another company with better

conditions in betting business

December 2008 — February 2009

3 months

FM Logistic

Moscow, www.fmlogistic.com/

administrative assistant in HR department

probation in HR department, responsibilities:

- preparing presentations

- communicating with competitors, inviting them to interview

- analysing research data

- translation position instructions

- other

Languages

Russian — native

English — I am a fluent speaker

About me: good communicative skills, knowledge of business etiquette, activity, desire to work, honesty, punctuality, creativity, reliability, loyalty.