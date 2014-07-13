Anna I. Romanova

Canggu, Bali, Indonesia

Gender: Female

Citizenship: Russian

Date of Birth: February 26, 1985

Phone: +62 812 3648 98 37

E-mail: [email protected]

WORK EXPERIENCE

October 2011 - January 2014

10 Genius. Fashion designer http://www.tengenius.com Conceptualized and executed clothing for a brand 10 Genius. Created flat sketches, color themes, embroidery designs and new silhouettes. Designed women sportswear and dresses. Selected fabrics, researched and capitalized on the latest fashion trends. Communicated with sample makers to ensure the best fit and construction.

July 2010 - September 2011

Russian Federation, Saint-Petersburg,

Image Studio "28",

Stylist Imagemaker: make an image for customers, work in photostudios with photoimage.

May 2008 - September 2011

Russian Federation, Saint- Petersburg,

Limited Liability Company “Investicionnie Perspektivi",

Economist: office work; business correspondence in English; report on expenditure and income of the company; work with tax authorities,

fund of social insurance and pension fund; legal responsibilities (make changes in the company's charter,

order of statements from the EGRYL, obtain statistical codes)

June 2007 – August 2007

Russian Federation, Saint-Petersburg,

Closed Joint Stock Company “EksiBank”

Economist: work in the international department, paperwork, open bank accounts

EDUCATION

2002-2007 St. Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance

Faculty: International economic relations.

Specialty: Economist

Courses

January 2007 - December 2009 Design School “Divina-Harmonia”, Fashion Designer

April 2010 – July 2010 Style School “Liliana Modiliani”, Stylist

October 2010 Photo School “StartLab”, Photografer

ADDITIONAL SKILLS

Computing: Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Multimedia files management

Office equipment: fax, printer, scanner, copier

Languages: native Russian, fluent English

Interests: Surfing, Snowboarding, fashion design, yoga

Personal qualities: sociable, energetic, good organizer, punctual.