Anna I. Romanova
Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Gender: Female
Citizenship: Russian
Date of Birth: February 26, 1985
Phone: +62 812 3648 98 37
E-mail: [email protected]
WORK EXPERIENCE
October 2011 - January 2014
10 Genius. Fashion designer http://www.tengenius.com Conceptualized and executed clothing for a brand 10 Genius. Created flat sketches, color themes, embroidery designs and new silhouettes. Designed women sportswear and dresses. Selected fabrics, researched and capitalized on the latest fashion trends. Communicated with sample makers to ensure the best fit and construction.
July 2010 - September 2011
Russian Federation, Saint-Petersburg,
Image Studio "28",
Stylist Imagemaker: make an image for customers, work in photostudios with photoimage.
May 2008 - September 2011
Russian Federation, Saint- Petersburg,
Limited Liability Company “Investicionnie Perspektivi",
Economist: office work; business correspondence in English; report on expenditure and income of the company; work with tax authorities,
fund of social insurance and pension fund; legal responsibilities (make changes in the company's charter,
order of statements from the EGRYL, obtain statistical codes)
June 2007 – August 2007
Russian Federation, Saint-Petersburg,
Closed Joint Stock Company “EksiBank”
Economist: work in the international department, paperwork, open bank accounts
EDUCATION
2002-2007 St. Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance
Faculty: International economic relations.
Specialty: Economist
Courses
January 2007 - December 2009 Design School “Divina-Harmonia”, Fashion Designer
April 2010 – July 2010 Style School “Liliana Modiliani”, Stylist
October 2010 Photo School “StartLab”, Photografer
ADDITIONAL SKILLS
Computing: Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Multimedia files management
Office equipment: fax, printer, scanner, copier
Languages: native Russian, fluent English
Interests: Surfing, Snowboarding, fashion design, yoga
Personal qualities: sociable, energetic, good organizer, punctual.