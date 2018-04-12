Верстка сайтов | HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery
Technical skills:
- Hand-coding in CSS and HTML (including HTML5, CSS3);
- Front end preprocessor (Sass, Less);
- Responsive web design approach;
- Adobe Photoshop;
- JavaScript (Native javascript, DOM manipulation,events, LocalStorage, etc.);
- AngularJS 1.x;
- Understanding of jQuery, Ajax, JSON;
- Git (+ command line), GitHub, SVN;
- Working task runner Gulp, Grunt;
- Bug tracking: Jira;
- Web Servers: Denwer, Apache, MySQL Server, Openserver;
Портфолио
- Creative web design133 просмотра
- GoodInc110 просмотров
- Portland101 просмотр