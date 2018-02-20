vkos

Костя vkos

 
44 года
7 лет на фриланс-бирже
Был
7 лет назад
!

- Yandex Ukraine LLC Apr.2013 – Jun. 2017  - client account manager (www.yandex.ua)

Functional duties:

1.       Increase of sales and client base.

2.       Conduct negotiations, presentations and talks.

3.       Develop strategies to promote contextual and mediaadvertising,  other company`s products

4.       Conduct activities to make client`s advertisingcampaigns more effective

5.       Conduct mentor activities on new employees of salesgroup

- Yandex Ukraine LLC Jul. 2010 – Apr. 2013  - sales manager (www.yandex.ua)

Functional duties:

1.       Customers’ search

2.       Increase of sales and client base.

3.       Conduct negotiations, presentations and talks.

4.       Develop strategies to promote contextual and media advertising

5.       Conduct activities to make client`s advertisingcampaigns more effective

-  Ukrnet LLC  Jan.2008– Jul. 2010 – sales manager (www.job.ukr.net  job web-site)

 Functional duties:

1.       Customers’ search

2.       Increase of sales and client base

3.       Conduct of negotiations, , presentations and talks.

4.       Control of the implementation of the sales program

- ElectionObservation Mission, Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, OSCE  Dec.2009 - Feb.2010 -  junior specialist, security section

             

 Functional duties:

        1. Ensuring the safety ofobservers at presidential elections

        2. Providing assistance to corestaff of EOM

        3. Coordinating of movement ofobservers in Kyiv

- Private Enterprise Rabota PlusOct. 2004 – Dec. 2007  - sales manager (www.rabotaplus.com.ua  job web-site, “Proponuyu Robotu”  magazine)

Functional duties:

1.       Customers’ search

2.       Increase of sales and client base.

3.       Conduct of negotiations and entering into contracts.

4.       Distributing of aims on sales program  between the managers of department

5.       Control of the  implementation of the sales program

6.       Teaching of new employees.

- Egida Agatos Charity Fund May 2001 – Jan.2007 – translator- interpreter

Functional duties:

1.      Translatingof documents

2.      Accompanimentof delegations to regions.

3.      Simultaneoustranslation of negotiations.

Additional information:

Hobby: football (soccer),American football,  hockey

Foreign languages:

-         Ukrainian – my native

-         Russian – my native

-         English –fluent

-         German –basic

Reference:

Alexander Tismenetsky  - https://www.facebook.com/alexander.tismenetsky  my ex-chief

Tatyana Kovalenko -  https://www.facebook.com/tatyana.kovalenko.3  my ex-chief