- Yandex Ukraine LLC Apr.2013 – Jun. 2017 - client account manager (www.yandex.ua)
Functional duties:
1. Increase of sales and client base.
2. Conduct negotiations, presentations and talks.
3. Develop strategies to promote contextual and mediaadvertising, other company`s products
4. Conduct activities to make client`s advertisingcampaigns more effective
5. Conduct mentor activities on new employees of salesgroup
- Yandex Ukraine LLC Jul. 2010 – Apr. 2013 - sales manager (www.yandex.ua)
Functional duties:
1. Customers’ search
2. Increase of sales and client base.
3. Conduct negotiations, presentations and talks.
4. Develop strategies to promote contextual and media advertising
5. Conduct activities to make client`s advertisingcampaigns more effective
- Ukrnet LLC Jan.2008– Jul. 2010 – sales manager (www.job.ukr.net job web-site)
Functional duties:
1. Customers’ search
2. Increase of sales and client base
3. Conduct of negotiations, , presentations and talks.
4. Control of the implementation of the sales program- ElectionObservation Mission, Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, OSCE Dec.2009 - Feb.2010 - junior specialist, security section
Functional duties:
1. Ensuring the safety ofobservers at presidential elections
2. Providing assistance to corestaff of EOM
3. Coordinating of movement ofobservers in Kyiv