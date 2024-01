vlad-onischenko

Frontend React Developer

Hi, I`m a Frontend Developer with 1+ year of experience.

I’m a self-motivated and goal-oriented front-end developer with a focus on clean-code based web apps.

TECHNICAL SKILLS

Programming languages: JavaScript, TypeScript

Technologies: HTML5, CSS, SASS, Gulp, Webpack

Markup: Cross-browser, Responsive/Adaptive Design

Frameworks: Bootstrap, Express, Next.js Libraries: Material-UI, jQuery, React, React Router, Redux, Formik, Yup

Methodologies: BEM

Graphics: Adobe Photoshop, Avocode, Figma

CVS: GitHub, GitLab, Command line on basic level

IDE: WebStorm, Visual Studio Code