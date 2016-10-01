Summary

Education

Loсhvitsky technological technical school. Speciality«Operation and repair of the equipment of the food and processing industry». 2009-2012

Finished online courses:

«Communication tools for creation ofreputation», «Basis of information security»;

«Testing of program providing», «Bases of Web UI ofdevelopment» from LvivIT School.

«Software testing» from the QAtestlab company and received thecorresponding certificates.

Additional information

Knowledge of the personal computer and the Internet atlevel of the advanced user.

I work with programs: Microsoft Office, TestLink,Mantis Bug Tracker, engineering programs AutoCAD, KOMПAC-3D.

Knowledge of HTML/CSS/SQL at basic level.

Creation of documentation on testing: Requirements,Test Plan, Test Cases, Test Report. Monitoring of life cycle of errors.

Personal qualities

Skill to communicate, attentiveness, organization,commitment, responsibility, fast learning ability.