vladimir-avilov

Я позиционирую себя как креативный, честный и ответственный разработчик. Всегда стремлюсь к идеальным решениям. Имею большой опыт с различными языками и инструментами разработки. Быстро разбираюсь в уже готовых сложных системах для их дальнейшей оптимизации и расширения.

Мое CV:

Experience:

2016 – 2017:

SOFTWARE ENGINEER –OPA Group, Inc

Involved in the development of two projects:ios app “IAMBUILT - training workout challenges & more” and web app https://www.rapidus.com/. In the first project I was involved indevelopment of backend, in the second – backend and frontend.

Duties:

- Developing REST API using Amazon AWS technologies, also used such tools as: Apex, Webpack,

Terraform, Swagger.

- Developing frontend tasks using Angular, LESS.

- Developing backend tasks using Node.js (MongoDB, Postgresql, Moongose, Express)

- Gained extensive experience with such technologies and tools: AWS S3, AWS Gateway API,

AWS Lambda, AWS Dynamodb, Elasticsearch, Gulp.

- ﻿Optimized backend logic after previous developers:significantly reduce load on the DynamoDB, led code structure in order.

2015 – 2016:

SOFTWARE ENGINEER –OOO «Nove Dilo»

OOO «Nove Dilo» one of the biggest bakerycompanies based in Odessa, Ukraine.

In charge of creation access control and timemanagement software system for their facility. Also took part in other tasks on

automation and computerization of production. Involved in software development

process from collecting customer’s requirements and until the final release.

Duties:

- Meeting customer face to face.

- Producing a coherent technical proposal that meets the customer requirements.

- Designing and specifying developed software system.

- Distributing tasks within the team.

- Developing software using C# .NET technologies (WPF, WCF).

- Working with SDKs of different biometric recognition and security systems (Zkteco,

IronLogic).

- Implementation the MVVM pattern.

- ﻿Developing a new functionality for traccar-web-uigps tacking system (Java, GWT, Sencha GXT, Hibernate).

2012 – 2015

SOFTWARE ENGINEER – Various remote projects

Contributing to both the requirements and technical aspects of any taken projects.

Developing different software solutions various difficulty. Most of the time

involved in Node.js projects.

Duties:

- Developing and integrating new components and functionality to existing systems.

- Developing web apps using Node.js, Express, Mongoose ODM, HTML5, JQuery, AJAX, CSS3,

React.js.

- Developing web services using Node.js, restify, Mongoose ODM.

- Involved in development of “Go play” web application (Node.js).

- Involved in development of “Webanchor” cross-platform mobile app. (Titanium SDK,

Node.js).

- Developing apps for communication with microcontrollers via RS485 using Python.

- Participated in the development cross-platform mobile app using Titanium SDK.

- Participated in the development cross-platform mobile game.

- ﻿Testing and validating works.

2011 – 2012

JUNIOR JAVA DEVELOPER – lightningsoft.io

Working with other developers in team to build web apps. Also involved in investigation

software problems and finding solutions.

Duties:

- Developing backend and frontend using Spring framework, HTML, CSS, Javascript.

- Easily temporarily join to other teams with other projects to assist with their

emergency issues.

- ﻿Received regular praise for productivity fromCEO.

SKILLS:

- ﻿ Software development: C# .NET (WCF, WPF, MVVM), Python.

- Web development: HTML5, CSS3, LESS, SASS, Bootstrap, JQuery, Node.js, jade, Angular, AWS.

- Mobile development: Titanium SDK.

- Database: MS SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, DynamoDB, Postgresql.

- Well knowledge of building RESTful Web Services.

- Well knowledge of development helper tools such as: Git, Svn, Gulp.

- Well knowledge design patterns, UML.

- Experience in QA: write automating tests on Mocha.js + chai+ Selenium WebDriver for web andmobile apps, also write automating tests for RESTFul apis, working with testlink

and bugzilla, practiced techniques TDD and BDD.

- Experience of: Java (Spring, GWT, GXT, Hibernate), Ruby (Rails), C++, PHP (Symphony, Yii),

Lua(CoronaSDK), SCRUM, RUP.

- Knowledge in the sciences: Discrete math, Pattern recognition, Math programming, Probability

theory.

- Quickly find creative solutions to complex and critical problems.

- Can explain the work of any technical process in a simple way for customers.

- Writing SRS and collect customer’s requirements (IEEE 830, RUP).

- Helping clients identify their priority business goals.

- Good presentation and facilitation skills.

- Ability quickly determines the priorities for achieving business goals.

EDUCATION:

2015 – 2016

Master degree in applied math

Odessa National Polytechnic University

Defended my diploma thesis «Developing cross-platform app “SNotes” using Node.js and

Titanium SDK» at A grade.

2011 – 2015

Bachelor degree in applied math

Odessa National Polytechnic University

2010

Diploma for third place in the regional stage

Small Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

Develop a program to store and manage information about employees and students, training

plans for lyceums and schools using Delphi + MS Sql server.

2009

Diploma for the best work in the section of computer graphics in the regional stage

Small Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

Develop a program for taking various screenshots.