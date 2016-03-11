Профессиональный Переводчик/ Креативный Писатель

Hello, my future client! My name is Anna, and I am a multi-skilled, reliable, responsible and talented translator (100% human translations) with a proven ability to make written translations of different types, in many areas and of different levels.

I am a great foreign languages lover, a quick learner of everything new and anxious seeker of the most relevant ways of translations.

I'll Do My Best at:

TRANSLATIONS: English-Russian, Russian-English, English-Ukrainian,

Ukrainian-English (10 years of experience)

Literary translations

Technical translations

Legal translations

Literal/audio/visual translations

Multi lingual

Terminology

Correspondence

Texts/documents

PROOFREADING IN RUSSIAN

WEB RESEARCHES

WRITING

Open to any interesting projects requiring my skills and knowledge!

Personal skills: Competitive/Self-organized/ Details oriented/Hard working/Meeting deadlines/Creative/Enthusiastic

Software skills:

Word, Excel, Open Office, Adobe Photoshop, Coral Draw, Wordfast

**My working motto is to do my best as quick as possible**

**My ultimate aim is to surprise customers with the best results in the shortest possible time**