I have good skills on JavaSE6 - I made up a few small projects in this field (e.g. program that requires you to type your

birth year, month, day, hour and minute and calculates how many years, months, days, hours and minutes you have lived. Program has been tested on all possible input.)

I have perfect skills on Java Swing and Java2D. My best project on Swing covers lots of Java2D features, probably all existent swing components. In short this work allows to draw on panel perhaps all geometric shapes in any possible color (

e.g., with GeneralPath user can form quadratic and cubic curves).

Having multiple windows(drawings) in main frame user can afford drag-and-drop operation. Shapes can be rotated or scaled. Program handles images allowing to easily resize them without loss of rendering quality and superb is that you can even filter images - make them darker, lighter, invert or slightly modify needed color band. Also it is possible to apply text with convenient way to format any symbol. User can magnify all drawing in separate window.

In addition it is possible to view history of all modifications made to shape cancelling them and restoring back so that you can always return to needed state. Storing all drawings before turning off computer is also handled. Project has many playful tricks like dropping file of wrong format on panel causes entire main frame to disappear, after user released mouse button frame is visible again; each drawing is resized rapidly before iconifying and deiconifying.

Also I have strong basics of JavaEE6 - JPA, JPQL, JavaBeans, Restful Web Service. I have sound foundation of HTML5 and CSS3 features. I have designed a few small games on JavaScript.

Telephone: +380984446761

email: [email protected]