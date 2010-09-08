Summary of qualifications
* Successful background in development of database systems and Visual C#, Visual Basic, WEB applications using object-oriented methodology and advanced tools, system analysis, QA, technical support and troubleshooting.
* 21 years experience in program design skills using structured and object-oriented design
* Excellent debugging skills
* Excellent understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
* Excellent experience in Project methodologies: Agile (SCRUM), MSF, RUP
* 6 years experience as Project Manager and Team Leader
* 2 years experience as SCRUM Master
* Experience in software team recruiting and teambuilding
* Excellent communication and organizational skills
* 11 years experience in n-tier (distributed) client-server applications
* 9 years experience in Microsoft .NET Framework 1.0/1.1/2.0/3.0/3.5/4 (C#, ASP.NET, ADO.NET, Web Services)
* 2 years experience in LINQ
* 1 year experience in Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF)
* 1 year experience in Windows Communication Foundation (WCF)
* 1 year experience in ASP.NET MVC Framework
* 2 years experience in Silverlight
* Learning and rise experience in Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF), Windows Workflow Foundation (WF), Windows Communication Foundation (WCF), LINQ, Silverlight
* 12 years experience with MS Visual Studio
* 9 years experience with MS Visual Studio .NET 2003/2005/2008/2010
* Excellent experience with Microsoft Expression Studio 1/2/3
* 2 years experience with Microsoft Team Foundation Server 2008/2010
* 14 years experience in HTML
* Excellent experience in AJAX, DHTML, Cascading Style Sheets
* 10 years experience in scripting languages JavaScript
* 8 years experience in XML/XSLT
* 3 years experience in PHP
* 3 years experience with Apache, MySQL
* 4 years experience with Flash 7/8/9/10 (ActionScript 2/3)
* 3 years experience in SEO (Search Engine Optimization)
* 10 years experience with SQL (MS SQL Server 7.0/2000/2005/2008)
* 12 years experience in MS Visual Basic (3/4/5/6) and VBA
* 2 years experience in C/C++ (MS Visual C++)
* 2 years experience in JAVA (MS Visual J++)
* 7 years experience in ODBC, MS Jet Engine, DAO, OLE DB (ADO)
* 5 years experience in ActiveX, COM
* 1 year experience in MFC, WinSock, ISAPI, Win32API
* 12 years experience with MS Visual SourceSafe, Source Off Site
* 4 years experience with UML
* Excellent experience with MS Internet Explorer 4/5/5.5/6/7/8
* Excellent experience with Microsoft Windows Professional (NT4/2000/XP); Microsoft Windows Vista, Microsoft Windows 7
* Excellent experience with Microsoft Windows Server (NT3.51/NT4/2000/2008); Microsoft Internet Information Server (4/5/6/7)
* Excellent experience with Microsoft Office (6.0/95/98/2000/XP/2003/2007/2010)
* Excellent experience with Microsoft Project
* Learning and rise experience with SharePoint Server 2010
* 14 years experience with Adobe PhotoShop, Adobe Illustrator
* 1 year experience with MacOs
* 1 year experience with UNIX (FreeBSD, CentOS; Apache, MySQL)