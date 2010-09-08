Разработка сайтов любой сложности на APS.NET. Графический дизайн.

Summary of qualifications

* Successful background in development of database systems and Visual C#, Visual Basic, WEB applications using object-oriented methodology and advanced tools, system analysis, QA, technical support and troubleshooting.

* 21 years experience in program design skills using structured and object-oriented design

* Excellent debugging skills

* Excellent understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

* Excellent experience in Project methodologies: Agile (SCRUM), MSF, RUP

* 6 years experience as Project Manager and Team Leader

* 2 years experience as SCRUM Master

* Experience in software team recruiting and teambuilding

* Excellent communication and organizational skills

* 11 years experience in n-tier (distributed) client-server applications

* 9 years experience in Microsoft .NET Framework 1.0/1.1/2.0/3.0/3.5/4 (C#, ASP.NET, ADO.NET, Web Services)

* 2 years experience in LINQ

* 1 year experience in Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF)

* 1 year experience in Windows Communication Foundation (WCF)

* 1 year experience in ASP.NET MVC Framework

* 2 years experience in Silverlight

* Learning and rise experience in Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF), Windows Workflow Foundation (WF), Windows Communication Foundation (WCF), LINQ, Silverlight

* 12 years experience with MS Visual Studio

* 9 years experience with MS Visual Studio .NET 2003/2005/2008/2010

* Excellent experience with Microsoft Expression Studio 1/2/3

* 2 years experience with Microsoft Team Foundation Server 2008/2010

* 14 years experience in HTML

* Excellent experience in AJAX, DHTML, Cascading Style Sheets

* 10 years experience in scripting languages JavaScript

* 8 years experience in XML/XSLT

* 3 years experience in PHP

* 3 years experience with Apache, MySQL

* 4 years experience with Flash 7/8/9/10 (ActionScript 2/3)

* 3 years experience in SEO (Search Engine Optimization)

* 10 years experience with SQL (MS SQL Server 7.0/2000/2005/2008)

* 12 years experience in MS Visual Basic (3/4/5/6) and VBA

* 2 years experience in C/C++ (MS Visual C++)

* 2 years experience in JAVA (MS Visual J++)

* 7 years experience in ODBC, MS Jet Engine, DAO, OLE DB (ADO)

* 5 years experience in ActiveX, COM

* 1 year experience in MFC, WinSock, ISAPI, Win32API

* 12 years experience with MS Visual SourceSafe, Source Off Site

* 4 years experience with UML

* Excellent experience with MS Internet Explorer 4/5/5.5/6/7/8

* Excellent experience with Microsoft Windows Professional (NT4/2000/XP); Microsoft Windows Vista, Microsoft Windows 7

* Excellent experience with Microsoft Windows Server (NT3.51/NT4/2000/2008); Microsoft Internet Information Server (4/5/6/7)

* Excellent experience with Microsoft Office (6.0/95/98/2000/XP/2003/2007/2010)

* Excellent experience with Microsoft Project

* Learning and rise experience with SharePoint Server 2010

* 14 years experience with Adobe PhotoShop, Adobe Illustrator

* 1 year experience with MacOs

* 1 year experience with UNIX (FreeBSD, CentOS; Apache, MySQL)